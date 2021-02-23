Defiance County’s land bank will continue focusing on a single project — cleaning up the former SK Hand Tool Corp. site — before moving on to larger endeavors.
Land bank members agreed on this departure during their monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
Although mentioned in previous sessions, this plan was agreed upon verbally at Monday’s meeting, when a brief update of the SK property was given followed by discussion on another potential future acquisition by the land bank.
A southern Ohio firm (Warrior Excavating) began cleaning up the SK site just south of Hopkins Street on Defiance’s eastern city limits, but a pause has occurred.
Meanwhile, officials are attempting to coordinate the removal of remaining contaminants on the property. This is required by Ohio EPA and will be accomplished with a grant offered by the environmental agency. (A separate contractor will be needed for this work.)
According to Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization — which is helping coordinate the administration of the EPA grant — Warrior plans to return to the property in March.
“We think Warrior’s planning on being back on the site sometime in March, so we will keep you updated ...,” he told the board.
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack noted that the land bank has other old factory sites it’s eyeing as well — such as the former Zeller Corporation property on Baltimore Road which also has some environmental concerns. But the board agreed to focus on the SK property before delving into that one and other sites much further.
“The whole reason we wanted to do one of them to begin with and kind of have our plate cleared of everything else was so that we can establish an SOP (standard operating procedure) for doing them,” he told the board.
Board members agreed.
Meanwhile, Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers explained that some inquiry was been made about the Zeller property, where a factory was taken down years ago. A trustee for a bank that owns the property wished to deed the property to the land bank, but Myers told him no “because any liens that would be on the property we would inherit as (the) land bank, and we are not interested in doing that.”
Myers relayed from the aforementioned trustee that “interested parties” have expressed a desire to acquire the property after it’s cleaned up.
She indicated that unpaid taxes total $80,000-$90,000 on the property.
Phase 1 environmental testing required by Ohio EPA on the Zeller property has been completed, but phase 2 has only been partially complete, according to Miller.
“EPA has been involved with the Zeller site,” he said. “They are very familiar with it, so I would think they would want us to do something on it.”
In other business Monday, the board:
• approved the January financial report showing an account balance of $66,896.23. Myers noted that one expense was recorded — a $250 fee to join the Ohio Land Bank Association.
• discussed the status of two lots on Parkview Drive south of Defiance. The landowners have offered to donate the vacant lots to the land bank, but board members want to view them first, perhaps during the board’s April meeting, before making a decision to accept. Some property taxes are still owed on the lots, according to Myers.
