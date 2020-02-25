Defiance County’s land bank was updated on an agreement Monday with a southern Ohio company to allow demolition of the former SK Hand Tool factory and acquisition of the property.
The land bank approved an initial the agreement on Feb. 14 with Warrior Excavating, Jackson, to allow the company to begin cleaning up the old factory at 35 Hickory St. in Richland Township, just outside the Defiance city limits. That work is underway.
Since that meeting, two Defiance attorneys — Marc Warncke and Michael Wahl — have been working on a contract with Warrior Excavating to finalize the agreement. Warrior Excavating has proposed to take down the building and clean up the site in exchange for property ownership.
Wahl told the land bank Monday that he continues working on the matter. One of the issues he is working through is a grant the land bank is requesting from Ohio EPA (OEPA) to help clean up the property.
Warrior Excavating’s Mike Phipps indicated at the land bank’s Feb. 14 meeting that he would like to utilize those funds — if the land bank’s pending grant application is successful.
“I wanted to make sure any agreement that we have isn’t going to disrupt anything with the grant application because there’s certain requirements under the grant application,” explained Wahl, adding that if the company uses grant funds, “he’s going to have to do certain things in how he redevelops.
“We’ll be in touch with you guys soon as far as making sure that the agreement reads the way the land bank wants it to before we present it to Warrior Excavating,” Wahl said.
The company moved equipment onto the property in the past 10 days, and has removed some of the many trees and shrubs that have grown up in the years since the factory’s closure.
The property has undergone two rounds of testing for environmental hazards. Some remediation, including asbestos abatement, will be required. A 2017 estimate pegged the combined cleanup and demolition cost at $450,000.
Word on the competitive OEPA grant isn’t expected until May. Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack — a land bank member — indicated Monday that Warrior Excavating’s work could qualify as the necessary local match for the grant.
The land bank wouldn’t turn the property over to Warrior until the grant is received, officials indicated at the Feb. 14 meeting.
The land bank’s next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 30, but a special session may be convened if needed to sign the pending agreement with Warrior Excavating.
