Defiance County’s land bank discussed progress in removing the former SK Hand Tool property during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
An agreement to clean up the old factory at 135 Hickory St. in Richland Township — just outside Defiance’s eastern limits — was signed last month with Warrior Excavating, Jackson. The southern Ohio contractor began cleaning up the overgrown vegetation at the site in February, and has made considerable progress in tearing down the old factory.
The portion of the old factory closest to Hopkins Street has been removed. Warrior’s crews continued to work at the site with two front-end loaders Monday afternoon, with the back sections of the factory still to come down.
“It’s coming along,” said Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, a member of the five-person land bank, during an interview Monday. “We are pretty pleased to this point with the progress. We’re happy to see brick and concrete coming down.”
“Getting that space cleaned up will be good for the community,” said Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack.
He and fellow Commissioner Gary Plotts are land bank board members, along with Myers; Defiance City Planner Nicki Warncke; and Curt Sigg, a Defiance realtor representing the private sector.
The land bank acquired the SK property through a foreclosure action, based on the property’s unpaid property taxes. The arrangement with Warrior allows a waiver of those taxes.
Warrior is salvaging the material from the old factory, and hopes to sell the lot after the factory is removed. The agreement with the land bank allows Warrior to take over the property after the property has been cleaned up.
In another matter Monday, the land bank reviewed proposals for hiring legal representation.
Proposals were received from Defiance’s three law firms that handle title matters. These include Pontiac Title Agency (Stephen K. Snavely Co. LPA), Maumee Valley Title Agency (Weaner, Yoder, Hill & Weber, Ltd.) and Attorneys Title Agency of Northwest Ohio (Clemens, Kohrn, Liming & Warncke, Ltd.)
Myers said the land bank board has some additional questions. These will be considered before the board revisits the matter at its next meeting in May.
Normally, the board would meet on the last Monday of each month, but because this would fall on Memorial Day in May, a meeting will be scheduled on a different date.
The land bank was formed last year to deal with abandoned and blighted properties by acquiring them and arranging their clean up and/or resale.
