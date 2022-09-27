Environmental remediation work at the former SK Hand Tool site along Hopkins Street — just outside the Defiance city limits — is moving forward.
Defiance County’s land bank received an update during its monthly meeting Monday on efforts to clean up the property where the toolmaker operated before going bankrupt in 2010.
An arm of county government, the land bank owns the property and is working with an environmental expert to contract for the remediation of hazardous materials and the removal of concrete. The land bank hopes to sell the property after these tasks are completed.
Matt Wagner of the environmental firm TetraTech provided the land bank with an update remotely during Monday’s meeting.
He noted that an environmental firm has excavated the property beneath the remaining concrete and discovered that contaminated areas ran along trench lines due to the site’s heavy soil.
“... with a heavy industrial facility what we’re finding underneath these concrete slabs is that a lot of the contamination is running along trench lines, or utility lines, which makes a lot of sense since we’re dealing with heavy clays,” Wagner explained. “And so, therefore, where those trench lines are that’s going to be more of a sandy material anyway.
“... We did our initial removal,” he added. “We collected those samples, similar to what you’d expect with any tank removal, etc. where you collect sidewall samples, plus tank bottom samples — same thing with an excavation. So we’re taking bottom samples as well as sidewalls — had that submitted to the lab.”
He indicated that in cases where samples on sidewalls provided evidence of contaminants, “we then over-excavated those areas. We did that last week, so now we’ve done one additional excavation, and we’re now simply waiting for that to come back to determine if we need any additional excavation.”
Wagner noted that an EPA grant ($380,000) — provided in 2020 — is making the remediation project possible. He said the project is on schedule and below its budget.
“So things are progressing, moving forward, in a very timely and efficient manner,” he told the board. “Once we do receive closure samples that show that we’ve removed all of the contamination based on those areas, we will then work on the reporting aspect of that and ultimately get that U.S. EPA project grant closed.”
Another large part of the project is $800,000 made available this year through the state for “brownfield” remediation. This will allow the property’s concrete floors to be removed.
Wagner is working on the bid specifications for concrete removal. He expects bids to be sought within the next two weeks.
That work is expected to be quite noisy, and Wagner did not shy away from this possibility.
“There’s no debate here that this will be a very noisy project,” he said. “We’re going to be jack-hammering 12- to 15-inch thick concrete. So regardless of what we want, it’s going to be noisy, but we do anticipate that that work is occurring during normal business hours. And we could make sure that we take care of ... concerns that any of the neighbors may have ... . Maybe we need a public meeting.”
One uncertainty is where the concrete will go.
Wagner said most of it has steel rebar, so much of it won’t be recyclable, though some may be. Therefore, he said he would include an alternate in the bids for crushing some of the concrete where possible.
Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization informed commissioners that one business has expressed interest in using the property for an outside storage facility for such things as boats and RVs. She said Defiance County Economic Development Executive Erika Willitzer will help market the property after the aforementioned preparatory work there is completed.
In other business Monday, the board:
• approved the monthly financial report showing an account balance of $108,672.46.
• learned from Wagner that rounds of sampling have occurred at the former Zeller Corp. property on Baltimore Road. This is in preparation for the property’s environmental remediation.
• received an update on the county’s residential demolition program from from Deehr. She noted that bids have come in for some of the work. State funds will be used to demolish a number of residential buildings in failing condition throughout the county. “Things are going well,” she told the land bank board.
• discussed the recent sale of vacant properties owned by the land bank on Parkview Drive, south of Defiance, and in Evansport.
