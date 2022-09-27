sk photo

Excavation work is underway at the former SK Hand Tool site on Hopkins Street in Defiance County’s Richland Township, near the Defiance city limits. The work is expected to take care of any residual environmental concerns on the property before concrete removal begins.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Environmental remediation work at the former SK Hand Tool site along Hopkins Street — just outside the Defiance city limits — is moving forward.

