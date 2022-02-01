The SK Hand Tool site cleanup isn’t quite completed, but Defiance County’s land bank board has decided to take control of the property — at a price.
The board also discussed potential projects for the county’s share of state dollars to clean up old factory sites and dilapidated homes and/or businesses (see related story, Page A8).
The county had acquired the S-K site — abandoned when the company declared bankruptcy — approximately two years ago to do something about the property’s condition. The remaining factory building was an eyesore while trees and vegetation had grown tall around it.
A southern Ohio contractor (Warrior Excavating of Jackson) had signed an agreement with the county in early 2020 to demolish the buildings, clean up the site and receive the property in return.
But now the land bank has switched gears, meeting in executive session Monday before returning to authorize a new deal with Warrior Excavating. The land bank board — composed of two county commissioners, the county treasurer, Defiance city planner and a private sector representative — has agreed to pay Warrior Excavating $40,000 to acquire control of the property again.
Warrior had hoped to sell the property after its cleanup and reclamation project was completed. However, the land bank will assume that effort with the property back in its control.
According to the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s director, Erika Willitzer, her office is helping market the property.
“We have a flier, we’ve been marketing that ... working with several different businesses entertaining the thought of purchasing it and doing something there,” she told land bank board Monday. “Nothing has been confirmed, but I wanted to let you know there is some traction there.”
Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization reported that Ohio EPA has hired a new project coordinator who will be responsible for reviewing the phase I and phase II environmental tests for the SK site. These were undertaken to determine the contaminant levels that might be present on the property.
Once the new coordinator has reviewed and approved the test reports, bidding for environmental cleanup can begin, Deehr explained. A special environmental contractor must be hired to handle the contaminant cleanup, which is being managed by the firm Tetra Tech, Cincinnati.
During the board’s monthly financial report Monday, Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — a land bank board member — reported an invoice of $13,715.37 for Tetra Tech’s environmental consulting fees. That leaves a balance of $95,968.79 from a related Ohio EPA grant, she noted.
