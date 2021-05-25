Defiance County’s land bank is about to acquire more properties, making its first formal move in that direction since gaining control of the former SK Hand Tool factory site in Richland Township last year.
The land bank board approved two related motions during its monthly meeting Monday.
One instructs Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — a board member — to begin the paperwork for acquiring a vacant lot on Ralston Avenue near the Ohio 15/U.S. 24 interchange; the other allows her to do the same for two vacant lots on Parkview Drive, south of Defiance.
The board’s plan is to sell the lots.
Concerning those on Parkview Drive, the board approved a motion Monday requiring that they be sold as one unit.
A sign indicating that the properties are for sale is expected to be posted on the properties in the future. Because the land bank does not have a sign of its own, Miller indicated that a mock up similar to one used by Paulding County’s land bank is available.
Created in 2019, the land bank’s purpose is to acquire dilapidated properties or vacant lots and prepare them for redevelopment or resale.
Also Monday, the board discussed the latest news on the former SK property.
The site there is being cleared by Warrior Excavating, and while most of the old factory is gone the company still must remove debris piles on the site. A separate contractor also will be hired — utilizing an Ohio EPA grant — to remove an area with hazardous materials as well as a remaining building.
Warrior is expected to return to the site by the end of June, according to local officials. The property will be turned over to Warrior after the property has been cleared to the county’s satisfaction.
Mack noted that some $20,000 will be used from an Ohio EPA grant to cover the cost of rubble disposal at the county landfill.
Additionally, Myers passed along a recent concern voiced by Richland Township Trustee Dave Vogelsong about the property’s vegetation growth. Vogelsong wondered if the property could be mowed, and expressed a safety concern about the property’s remaining building, she indicated.
The board passed on the possibility of having the property mowed as Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization noted that this could be hazardous, given the amount of debris at the site.
Referencing the above complaints, board member Curt Sigg — who said he lives just two blocks from the property — reminded that the project is a process that takes a little time.
In other business Monday, the board approved the monthly financial report for April, showing a bank balance of $107,983.86.
