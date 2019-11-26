An ongoing effort to clean up the former SK Hand Tool property in Defiance County’s Richland Township will soon rest with the EPA.
Defiance County’s new land bank board approved a resolution Monday during its monthly meeting authorizing county Treasurer Vickie Myers to submit an application for EPA grant funds to help clean up the site at 35 Hickory St., just outside Defiance’s east corporation limits. The application deadline is Dec. 4.
According to Matt Wagner of the environmental firm Tetra Tech, which is working with county officials to address the property’s condition, the EPA should have a decision on the grant in May 2020.
Grant funds would require a 25% local match, while the estimated demolition/cleanup cost (as of 2017) is $450,000. Two phases of environmental testing already have been completed, indicating some areas for environmental remediation.
Wagner noted Monday that some asbestos abatement is needed within the plant, while soil contamination outside must be addressed as well.
“Part of the cleanup strategy of course is to abate all the asbestos, but also we do have some soil contamination in different parts of not only in the plant itself, but then also that forest now that’s been growing,” said Wagner in reference to trees growing outside the old factory. “So we’ve got a couple of hot spots that we’re going to take care of over there as well. The goal is to have that as a blank slate within two years.”
The county land bank was created earlier this year — modeled on those in other Ohio counties — to deal with abandoned and dilapidated properties with the hope of reselling or repurposing them.
The SK factory closed a number of years ago when the owners declared bankruptcy. Since then, the condition of the property and the building has continued to deteriorate, while county officials filed a foreclosure action.
Myers indicated Monday that the foreclosure process should be completed Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, with the land bank receiving the deed in time for the EPA grant application deadline on Dec. 4.
One neighboring resident to the site, Tyler Coffman, attended Monday’s meeting. He noted the dangerous activities that have occurred occasionally on the SK property.
“I’m in no way representing any of these, but I was on South Richland Fire Department previously and I know we had instances — juveniles ... going in there. And now I work for the city and the fire department, and I know we’ve had people going in there burning stuff, like those garages near the forest you talked about — someone setting mattresses on fire and stuff like that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.