• Defiance County
Land bank meeting:
The Defiance County Land Bank will hold an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Monday in the E-911 conference room, 500 Court St., Defiance, to discuss the SK Hand Tool property in Richland Township. Officials will discuss a bond for an Ohio contractor which wants to acquire the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.