• Defiance County
Land bank meeting:
Defiance County's land bank board will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the county commissioners' second floor conference room, 500 Court St.
• Defiance County
Land bank meeting:
Defiance County's land bank board will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the county commissioners' second floor conference room, 500 Court St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.