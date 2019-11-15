• Defiance County

Land bank:

The Defiance County Land Bank plans to host a public meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in the E-911 conference room, 500 Court St., Defiance.

The purpose is to discuss application for a U.S. EPA brownfields cleanup grant to remediate the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township. The application is due Dec. 3.

The draft application and the analysis of brownfield cleanup alternatives will be available for public comment in paper format and online at www.mvpo.com/brownfields. Comments received will be incorporated into the final application.

Load comments