Defiance County’s land bank board dealt with a light agenda during its monthly meeting Monday.
The land bank was formed in 2019 as a way to deal with blighted properties and, ideally, restore them to productive use.
The bank’s main focus now is to deal with removal of the former SK Hand Tool factory along Hopkins Street in Richland Township, just outside the Defiance city limits. Work there has paused while an environmental contractor is secured to remove materials in a remaining building.
No updates were available for the board Monday on that project, with Matt Spiess of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) said a “remedial action plan” (for the above task) is still being formulated.
Meanwhile, the board approved a motion allowing the organization to join the Ohio Land Bank Association (OLBA). The association lobbies for land banks throughout the state and provides advice and assistance.
According to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, the cost is about $250 annually.
“... so, it’s really a minimal amount for the service we receive,” she said.
MVPO’s Dennis Miller and Myers noted that the OLBA was very helpful in providing advice before Defiance County’s land bank was created in 2019.
“They’re very helpful,” Miller said. “When we first started, they provided a lot of sample documents and helped us to get organized and so forth.”
“I feel like they are pretty invaluable,” Myers added.
In other business Monday, the board:
• welcomed new member David Kern, a county commissioner. Kern replaces Gary Plotts whose term as county commissioner recently expired.
• passed a motion approving the December financial report, showing a balance of $67,146.23.
