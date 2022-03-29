Defiance County's land bank board is gearing up for new programs to clean up former factory sites and dilapidated buildings.
The bank discussed those plans — made possible with $1.5 million in state funding — during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
The program has two components: Demolition of dilapidated buildings on residential and commercial properties (with a $500,000 allocation), and remediation of so-called "brownfield" sites (a $1 million allocation) where, generally speaking, factories once operated.
The first category is less complicated than the second as the brownfield properties may require environmental testing and remediation before projects can proceed.
More than two dozen residential and commercial properties are being targeted in the first category. A list of properties was provided to The Crescent-News by Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which is overseeing both programs.
MVPO's Dennis Miller said residential and commercial projects may be bid out this year in various batches.
"We might do them in batches of four to six units," he said. "We'll try to spread it out a little bit."
The list includes the following properties:
• 13350 Guy St.
• 26820 Marion St.
• 11677 Jericho Road
• 937 Madison St.
• 02380 Domersville Road
• 10023 The Bend Road
• 06632 Thiel Road
• 04901 Trinity Road
• 12532 Lockwood Road
• 408 Ralston Ave., Defiance
• 165 W. Main St., Ney;
• 205 N. Jackson St., Ney
• 340 E. Hanna St., Ney
• 385 E. Main St., Ney
• 830 Ottawa Ave., Defiance
• 316 Rulf St., Defiance
• 1403 Milwaukee Ave., Defiance
• 1215 S. Clinton St., Defiance
• 27385 Ayersville Road
• 526 N. Main St., Hicksville
• 15438 Ohio 249
• 28709 County Road 424
• 04817 Trinity Road
• 16011 Highland Center Road
• 28489 Bowman Road
Although each property may contain multiple buildings, not all are necessarily being demolished on the address listed, according to MVPO.
The brownfield component of the program will focus on the former Zeller Corp. property on Defiance's Baltimore Road and the former Vortex property on South Jackson Avenue, Miller indicated.
While more environmental evaluation is needed on the Zeller property, he noted that cleanup services for the Vortex property might be bid out soon.
Also Monday, the land bank board only briefly discussed cleanup at the former SK Hand Tool Corp. site south of Hopkins Street in Richland Township, just outside the city limits.
Final cleanup there includes removing an area of contaminants that was pinpointed following EPA-required environmental studies. These will be removed by a specialized contractor with bids to be advertised by the land bank for that work in the near future, according to Miller.
A Cincinnati consultant (TetraTech) is managing the contaminant removal effort made possible by an Ohio EPA grant.
The board also discussed the status of four properties it has acquired besides the SK site. These include two lots on Parkview Drive, one in Sherwood and one on Defiance's Ralston Avenue.
The board will decide how to proceed with marketing of the lots.
