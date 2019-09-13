Could a new county land bank help Defiance County government do something about the former SK Hand Tool Corp. factory in Richland Township?
The question was discussed during county commissioners’ meeting Thursday.
The factory — located on Hickory Street, just outside the Defiance city limits — closed some years ago when the owners declared bankruptcy, and is deteriorating. Overgrown brush and trees on the property continue to grow.
In recent years, county officials have moved forward on EPA-required environmental testing, and determined that the property is relatively contaminant-free. The two phases of testing — one examining the site’s history, the other checking for pollutants that might have been used in the manufacturing that occurred there — have been completed.
Although a Cincinnati-area developer’s interest in the project waned in recent years, the county has a new option with Defiance County government’s recent creation of a land bank.
Such entities allow government to obtain control over properties that might otherwise sit and deteriorate further, without the liabilities potentially associated with them. The goal is to repurpose such properties by locating a new owner or developer.
Jerry Hayes, the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s executive director, and Matt Wagner of the environmental firm TetraTech, met with county commissioners Thursday to discuss the land bank and a U.S. EPA grant option.
Both are optimistic that the bank can make a difference in having the property cleaned up. Hayes would like to see the land bank take temporary control of the site.
This is with an eye to a new round of U.S. EPA grant money that can be sought for the property’s clean-up. According to Hayes, a 2017 estimate on costs to have the old factory demolished and the grounds cleaned up totaled about $450,000.
He said in an interview Thursday that the county would need a 25% match for this amount, if officials are successful in receiving a grant. Not all of this match has to be in cash, Hayes indicated.
The application deadline is in December, he said, with funding recipients announced about six months thereafter. The earliest that funds could be available is September 2020, according to Hayes.
“We would like to get that site to a buildable state,” said Hayes, whose office helps promote the retention and expansion of existing businesses in Defiance County while seeking to attract new companies. “I’m talking about a buildable state for some type of business structure. That would be my office’s hope.”
At the bare minimum, officials would like to see the property cleaned up and the eyesore abated.
Commissioners have discussed the property’s condition on various occasions during past meetings.
Commissioners also announced Thursday in a news release about their meeting that Keep Ohio Beautiful and Sherwin-Williams Company “are pleased to announce that Keep Defiance County Beautiful has been awarded a 2019 Keep Ohio Beautiful paint grant.”
The money will be used to “revitalize” a barn on county-owned property next to the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15, operated by the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
The news release noted that Keep Defiance County Beautiful will work with Sherwin-Williams in Defiance to review the project’s needs and provide paint.
The grant award, the release stated, “was extremely difficult with many worthwhile organizations vying for a limited” funding amount.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received a monthly update from county maintenance supervisor Ron Cereghin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.