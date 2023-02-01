Two long-awaited cleanup projects in and around Defiance are well underway this week while a residential demolition program is progressing.
All three were the subject of conversation at Defiance County's land bank board meeting Tuesday morning.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — a land bank board member — noted that clean up of the former Vortex property on South Jackson Avenue in Defiance was to began Monday. Indeed, by Tuesday afternoon the demolition work by Advance Demolition Services, McComb, was proceeding quickly, with two excavators working together to remove the buildings and debris there.
The former industrial site has been abandoned for years and has become one of the city's biggest eyesores.
The cleanup is being made possible by grant funds provided through the state.
The land bank plans to initiate foreclosure proceedings in taking possession of the property to place it back on the market for resale or repurposing.
In Richland Township, just outside the eastern city limits, the cleanup of the former SK Hand Tool Corp. site is continuing with the removal of concrete. The factory was removed in 2020, but large amounts of concrete that had formed floors and the base of walls remained.
However, the concrete removal — and subsequent crushing — was in full swing and moving along this week.
A considerable amount of the concrete flooring had been torn up by early Tuesday afternoon in an area on both ends of the property, located just south of Defiance's Hopkins Street. Piles of crushed concrete were in evidence as excavators continued to rip up the old factory floor.
The land bank already owns the property, but would plans to put it up for sale or redevelopment after the concrete removal is completed.
A lengthy process to remove a small amount of contaminants from the property proceeded this week's work.
Speaking of demolition projects, officials from Maumee Valley Planning Organization provided the board with a list of projects that are being cleaned up with the $500,000 grant that the state has awarded to each Ohio county for this purpose.
The document contains addresses of 23 locations where primarily residential buildings are being demolished or are planned to be removed. Four different contractors have been employed for this work.
Four of the projects have been completed, and are located at 13350 Guy St. in Highland Township, 16011 Highland Center Road in Highland Township, 26820 Marion St. in Highland Township and 27385 Ayersville Road in Defiance Township.
Projects underway are located at 408 Ralston Ave. in Defiance, 28709 County Road 424 in Richland Township, 28489 Bowman Road in Highland Township, 02380 Domersville Road in Adams Township, 04901 Trinity Road in Tiffin Township and 04817 Trinity Road in Tiffin Township.
Planned are projects at 830 Ottawa Ave. (formerly Nila's Cafe) in Defiance, 937 Madison Ave. in Defiance, 10023 The Bend Road in Delaware Township, 12532 Lockwood Road in Mark Township, 12614 Lockwood Road in Mark Township, 11677 Jericho Road in Mark Township, 526 N. Main St. in Hicksville, 06632 Thiel Road in Hicksville Township, 340 E. Hanna St. in Ney, 385 E. Main St. in Ney, 205 N. Jackson St. in Ney, 165 W. Main St. in Ney and 316 Rulf St. in Defiance.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• met in executive session to discuss property acquisition and contract negotiations. The board then approved in open session the acquisition of the former county highway garage property on Sauers Avenue in Defiance at no charge and its upcoming sale to Glycerin Traders located next door. A sale price will be negotiated.
• approved the monthly financial report, showing a bank balance of $125,036.46
