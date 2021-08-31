Testing for possible environmental contaminants at the former SK Hand Tool site along Hopkins Street in Defiance County’s Richland Township is expected to occur within the next couple weeks.
That topic was one of several discussed by the county’s land bank during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
The firm Warrior Excavating has been removing the old factory since early in 2020, with some work remaining, including the removal of debris piles. However, a separate firm must be hired to remove potential contaminants from the property.
According to Commissioner Ryan Mack, the firm TetraTech will be conducting soil borings during the next two weeks to test for possible contaminants. These will determine what, if any, remediation efforts will be needed, he said.
“Once we get that back we’ll be able to finalize our plan for remediation and be able to bid the project out for actual remediation of the soil,” Mack told The Crescent-News during an interview Monday.
He said Warrior recently filled in a “previously unknown basement” on the site and will be returning next week to address an asbestos-coated boiler and continue with debris removal.
On a separate matter, the board discussed $1 million that will be available from the state to each county in the future for brownfield remediation. Mack said the rules for this program are still being formulated.
Another $500,000 from the state also is possible for each county to remediate non-brownfield blight, he noted.
TetraTech’s Matt Wagner suggested board members contact local police and fire officials for possible eyesores that could be removed with the money.
In other business Monday, the board:
• discussed establishing a logo for the land bank. Christine Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization will return to the board with quotes from companies to design the logo. Signs with the logo will be placed on properties the land bank acquires for resale or redevelopment purposes.
• met in executive session to discuss property acquisition.
• agreed to forgo its next monthly session on Sept. 27 and meet on Oct. 18.
