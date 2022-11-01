What’s next for the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township now that environmental concerns there have been addressed?
Defiance County’s land bank board discussed the matter during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
The property, located just south of Hopkins Street, has been the subject of cleanup during the past couple years. Most recently, a contractor removed areas of contaminated soil that had raised environmental concerns, with the county utilizing an EPA grant to help make this possible.
Now, the land bank — formed in recent years to acquire, clean up and transfer or sell dilapidated properties — is attempting to secure a contract to remove the considerable amount of concrete that remains.
The land bank’s environmental consultant, Matt Wagner of the firm TetraTech, told the board Monday that the concrete does not contain as much steel rebar as first thought. Therefore, the possibility exists of crushing at least part of the concrete at the site and, perhaps, using it there for gravel.
According to Wagner, eight interested companies were represented at the SK site during a walk-through there Monday.
The board agreed to remove the remaining fencing at the site as part of the contract, deeming it part of the eyesore that has existed for some years.
A decision remains open about whether the site will be finished with grass as had been the original plan. However, with some redevelopment interest being shown in, perhaps, using the property for a storage business, this question will be answered later.
“One of my recommendations ... is that we make that a gravel lot, knowing full well that we could have an option of what it would be for seed and straw — because the problem right now is we don’t know what that pricing is,” said Wagner. “What we do know is that if we say it’s all got to go and it has to be seeded and straw, then we don’t know what we’re missing in terms of the savings from having it ... crushed onsite and use that material onsite.”
Wagner recommended that large slabs of concrete near the railroad track simply remain on the site, as these may go down into the ground many feet.
Also Monday, the board discussed progress on residential building demolitions provided under a $500,000 state grant that each Ohio county has received to remove dilapidated structures.
Some 27 properties around Defiance County were submitted for the program while four were deemed ineligible.
Asked by Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, a land bank board member, if those unused funds could be used for other projects, Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization said she did not have an answer yet.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — a board member — noted that land banks around Ohio are showing a “lot of frustration” about the details of the state grant program.
In other business Monday, the board:
• approved the September financial report showing a fund balance of $117,284.46.
• met in executive session to discuss property acquisition.
• agreed to change regular monthly meeting times from 1:30 p.m. on Mondays to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.
