Defiance County’s land bank may be in line to receive financial help from a new state funding source.
That topic was one of several handled by the land bank board during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon. The board also briefly discussed the status of the SK Hand Tool property cleanup.
According to Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack — a land bank member — the state’s new two-year budget which went into effect on July 1 provides $1 million to each county for “brownfield” cleanup and $500,000 for “non-brownfield development.” Statewide, some $500 million is allocated in the state budget.
Land banks are an option for local governments to acquire blighted properties, clean them up and market them for sale. As such, the Ohio Land Bank Association is sorting through the matter to determine a “pathway” to the new money.
“We don’t have rules, we don’t have a path for it, but we know that this money has been allocated,” said Mack, “so we just want to put it on everybody’s radar and try to figure out ... what we’re going to do, what direction we’d like to take.”
Defiance County Commissioner David Kern — a land bank board member — said the state money will require a dollar-for-dollar match.
Also Monday, the board received an update on the former SK Hand Tool factory site cleanup by Warrior Excavating, Jackson.
Mack said he spoke with Mike Phipps of Warrior a couple times over the last couple weeks, learning that “the back area now needed for environmental cleanup is cleared off.” According to Mack, Phipps also has been in contact with the firm TetraTech which is overseeing cleanup of an area of hazardous materials on the property.
This will require a qualified contractor.
According to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — also a land bank board member — TetraTech has submitted an invoice for $13,606.57 for its services. An EPA grant will help fund this expense.
Moving to another topic, the land bank discussed the acquisition of further properties for redevelopment purposes.
Two in particular — a vacant lot on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue and two empty lots on Parkview Drive (south of Defiance) — have received the land bank’s interest. The Parkview properties would be donated.
But the land bank stopped short of discussing serious interest for now in other potential properties. Established in 2019, the land bank is proceeding slowly in acquiring properties for redevelopment purposes until the SK project is completed.
For example, Kern cautioned against acquiring a prospective property on Marion Street, located in the “Slusserville Addition” south of Defiance. He noted the large amounts of debris on the site and questioned its redevelopment potential.
But board member Curt Sigg referred to one of the land bank’s main purposes (blight removal). However, he agreed that such a property should be handled last by the land bank.
In other business, the board:
• approved the June financial report showing a balance of $107,940.11.
• discussed creation of a specific sign and logo for the land bank. This would be used on each property the land bank might try to market. Designs for the sign will be examined before a decision is made.
• briefly discussed a property owner’s question about the possibility of participating in a FEMA property acquisition/demolition grant. The property is located on Defiance’s Riverside Avenue with half in the FEMA flood plain and half out.
