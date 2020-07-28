Defiance County’s land bank is considering the possibility of adopting expedited foreclosure measures.
The land bank board discussed the matter during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon when it also received an update on the SK Hand Tool site cleanup.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, one of five land bank board members, distributed copies of expedited foreclosure language in place in Lucas County, and encouraged support of local adoption.
“I just think it would be nice to have in place ...,” said Myers, noting that as things presently stand with foreclosures, “the judicial process can take a year sometimes to get them through. These typically are less ... .”
The land bank was created last year to acquire abandoned or dilapidated properties with an eye to remove blight or promote redevelopment. One method for doing so is to file a foreclosure action for unpaid property taxes in common pleas court.
An example this is the former SK Hand Tool Corp. property at 135 Hickory St. in Richland Township, just outside the city limits. The land bank acquired the property through a foreclosure action, and has agreed to turn the site over to Warrior Excavating, Jackson, in return for removing the building and cleaning things up.
Defiance County Commissioner Gary Plotts — a land bank member — informed his colleagues Monday that Warrior still has one section of the building to take down. This helps prevent access to the property, he indicated.
Plotts said he spoke with a representative of Warrior Excavating about two weeks ago.
The southern Ohio firm is still interested in demolishing buildings on other abandoned local properties, including homes, according to Plotts. But only as it continues to work here where it has equipment deployed.
Plotts said bricks from the old SK factory can be purchased from Warrior for $6 per ton. The company offers delivery, he said.
In other business, the board:
• discussed the proposed donation of two lots in the Parkview Addition, south of Defiance off Ohio 111 to the land bank. The board indicated its willingness to accept the lots at some future point although Myers noted that second-half property taxes need to be paid.
• approved a motion authorizing a contract with Ian Weber to serve as the land bank’s legal counsel. He will attend land bank board meetings at no additional cost.
• Myers noted that the land bank’s cash balance remains $58,505.54.
