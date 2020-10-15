Concerns have been raised about progress on cleaning up the former SK Hand Tool property in Richland Township, just outside the Defiance city limits.
Some of those were relayed during a meeting of the county’s land bank board Wednesday morning in the Defiance County commissioners’ offices.
The land bank’s purpose is to acquire blighted properties, make them marketable and resell them. Its first acquisition — through a county foreclosure action due to unpaid property taxes — was the SK property at 135 Hickory St.
An eyesore for years, the old factory was taken down earlier this year by Warrior Excavating, a southern Ohio firm, which signed an agreement with the land bank to clean up the site in exchange for property ownership.
While Warrior has torn the buildings down, piles of debris remain and the company removed equipment from the site. This prompted concerns from neighbors that were relayed to the land bank through Richland Township’s zoning inspector, Dave Vogelsong.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — a land bank board member — said Wednesday that she received a call from Vogelsong about the property.
“He just had wondered because some of the neighbors had seen that the equipment was moved out, and some of the neighbors are still concerned with the property ... cleaning it up and what have you,” said Myers, adding that she explained the process to Vogelsong.
She said he understood, and applauded what the land bank has done so far.
Another land bank member, Defiance County Commissioner Gary Plotts, has been in contact with Warrior and learned that the company is working in Dayton this month, but will return thereafter.
In a related matter, the board discussed an upcoming contract for the removal of environmental hazards at the site. These were examined during previous environmental studies and will be removed by a separate contractor with funds from an EPA grant.
The firm TetraTech, which has been involved with studying the SK property’s contaminants, will secure a contract for the project.
Dennis Miller of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) emphasized at Wednesday’s meeting that removing the debris will be part of the agreement.
“It will be all offsite because once Tetra Tech puts out their requests for proposals to complete the demolition and the cleanup, they will clear off everything off that site,” said Miller.
Matt Spiess of MVPO, which has been involved in the grant process, said the land bank will have no cost in the contaminant-removal project.
He said a kick-off meeting will soon be held with EPA on the matter.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• discussed a recent land bank virtual conference attended by Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack and Myers. Mack said his “biggest take away” from the conference is that “what you do with a land bank is really limited only by your imagination on what you want to do with the land bank. There are a lot of counties doing just a ton of things with it.” He said Defiance County’s land bank has decided to tackle the SK property first before moving on to the other tasks.
• discussed the possibility of setting up a web page for future property acquisitions by the land bank. This would provide a vehicle for promoting interest in such properties.
• learned from Myers that delinquent property tax payments continue to be made on two Parkview Addition lots proposed for donation to the land bank. The land bank may acquire the lots after approximately $400 in delinquent taxes are paid.
• approved the treasurer’s report, noting that the land bank’s account balance is $67,146.23.
• scheduled its next meeting for Nov. 30.
