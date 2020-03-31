Defiance County’s land bank board received some good news about the former SK Hand Tool property during its regular monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
An agreement to clean up the old factory at 135 Hickory St. in Richland Township — just outside Defiance’s eastern limits — has been signed with Warrior Excavating, Jackson. The southern Ohio contractor began cleaning up the overgrown vegetation at the site last month, and in recent days has begun tearing the old factory down in earnest.
After the five-person land bank board gave Warrior Excavating initial permission in February to begin the cleanup, it authorized Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers on March 23 to sign a wider redevelopment agreement. This allows the company to own the property in return for cleaning up the site and demolishing the buildings there.
The land bank recently acquired the property through a foreclosure action, based on the property’s unpaid property taxes. The arrangement with Warrior allows a waiver of those taxes.
Myers, a land bank board member, said Warrior signed the redevelopment agreement on March 24.
During an interview Monday, Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack credited Myers for her efforts in forming the land bank last year, as well as Commissioner Gary Plotts for pushing for action on the SK property.
In other matters Monday, the land bank:
• amended its budget to add $5,000 for office supplies. The bank’s financial balance is $61,045, according to Myers. The initial budget received $10,000 each from county commissioners, the treasurer’s office and the city of Defiance to get things started. The treasurer’s office also contributes additional money through its delinquent property tax and collection fund.
• authorized a request for proposals from area law firms to act as the land bank’s legal counsel. The board used Defiance attorneys Marc Warncke and Michael Wahl for the SK agreement because it came together quickly, but would like more long-term counsel in the future. The proposals are likely to be reviewed at the land bank’s next regular meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. April 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.