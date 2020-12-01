A standstill in the cleanup of the former S-K Hand Tool property continues, but officials are hoping to move things along as details of a related grant are finalized.
The matter highlighted the county land bank board’s monthly meeting Monday afternoon in the county commissioners’ offices.
The condition of the former S-K tool manufacturing facility at 135 Hickory St. in Richland Township deteriorated following its abandonment, but a southern Ohio firm — Warrior Excavating of Jackson — took down most of the factory during the past several months. However, debris piles remain, as does a building that is subject to special hazard material cleanup.
The land bank acquired the property through a foreclosure action, but will waive unpaid taxes on the land and turn it over to Warrior Excavating after the contractor has cleaned up the site.
The land bank has received an EPA grant to remove the remaining hazardous materials, and is under contract with the environmental firm Tetra Tech to bring this about, according to Matt Spiess of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO). MVPO will help administer the EPA grant.
The firm undertaking the hazardous materials cleanup is not expected to be Warrior Excavating.
Spiess told the board Monday he plans to have Tetra Tech’s Matt Wagner attend the next meeting in December to provide an update.
Meanwhile, Spiess asked the board Monday if anyone had heard from Warrior’s owner (Mike Phipps) about the cleanup project, saying “we need to get Warrior buttoned up out there.”
Defiance County Commissioner Gary Plotts, who had been in contact with Warrior, said he believes Phipps is in Texas at the moment. Spiess said he spoke with Wagner, who has been in contact with Warrior, approximately two weeks ago about the matter.
“He (Phipps) said he will come back and finish as soon as gets the word from us that he needs to,” Spiess told the land bank board. “Essentially we can’t do anything else until he’s got that done, and then he’s got to provide us some documentation on what he’s done to date.”
Another issue is who will provide the local match (25% of the total) for the grant. Some $76,000 is needed, according to Spiess, but it remained unclear Monday who will provide this amount.
The land bank’s account balance is less than that at $67,146.23, according to figures provided by Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, a board member.
In other business Monday, the board:
• approved a motion making Myers the “head of organization” and financial officer of record for paperwork purposes in the aforementioned EPA grant. Spiess will serve as authorizing official for the grant.
• discussed the possibility of acquiring additional properties through county tax foreclosure actions handled by the treasurer’s office. However, Spiess would first assess the redevelopment potential for such properties.
• approved the treasurer’s monthly report.
• discussed making a contribution to a statewide land bank association and becoming a member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.