Defiance County’s land bank board discussed several matters related to a new property clean-up program during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
The land bank also discussed the former SK Hand Tool Corp. site along Hopkins Street, deciding to acquire the property for $40,000 from a southern Ohio contractor who had been promised the property in exchange for a complete cleanup effort (see related story, Page A1).
Like all counties throughout Ohio, Defiance County has been awarded $1.5 million from the state to clean up run-down and/or abandoned properties. This includes $1 million for former factory sites known as “brownfields” as well as $500,000 to remediate residential and/or commercial sites.
On the latter, the land bank board was presented with a list of 36 properties that might qualify for the program, 16 of which are in Defiance.
Additionally, Michelle Speiser and Steve Coolman of Delaware Township were on hand to discuss the possibility of receiving reimbursement for recently removing the St. Isadore parish hall rectory in Delaware Bend.
Coolman noted that the church had been denied two previous efforts (in 2019 and 2020) to include the demolition in a county program that has been discontinued for now. In the past, county commissioners had provided a specified amount of money to remove blighted buildings around the county.
He noted that the church had to pay $9,200 for vermiculite-related removal while Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) indicated that this might have been able to be reimbursed, but not if the project had started.
“We needed to get this done,” Coolman said of the church’s decision to remove the house, noting that it was plagued by rodents while the ceiling was falling in. “We’re just pleading our case. If we get $5 it’s more than we got before.”
Commissioner David Kern said his colleagues would have to discuss the matter before making a final decision. He said they would need legal advice, and it might be “at least a month or two probably before we ... have the answer.”
Also Monday, local business owner Rod Rittenhouse also discussed the possibility of using brownfield funds to clean up issues believed to have emanated from a neighboring property on Baltimore Road — the former Zeller plant that made after-market vehicle parts. The factory closed long ago with the property containing certain environmental contaminants.
Rittenhouse would like to take down a failing building on his property, but because of the aforementioned concerns he may run into some difficulties. He noted that phase I and phase II environmental studies — precursors necessary before a cleanup effort can be undertaken — already have been undertaken on the former Zeller site.
Christina Deehr of MVPO said she would look into the matter further.
In other business Monday the board:
• met in executive session to consider possible property acquisition. The board decided to seek three properties from the county auditor’s forfeited land list, according to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, a land bank board member. Two of those will be placed on the aforementioned demolition program list.
• discussed the land bank’s new logo which will be placed on signs related to the bank’s attempts to market properties it controls or owns.
• approved the monthly treasurer’s report.
