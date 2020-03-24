Defiance County’s land bank has authorized a redevelopment agreement for cleanup and transfer of the former SK Hand Tool property in Richland Township.
The land bank — composed of two county commissioners, the county treasurer, Defiance city planner and a private sector representative — convened a special session Monday afternoon to discuss the matter, and immediately went into executive session with its attorneys Marc Warncke and Michael Wahl of Defiance. The stated purpose was “potential litigation.”
However, the board then reconvened and authorized Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers to negotiate and sign documents for the agreement with Warrior Excavating, a southeast Ohio contractor in the town of Jackson.
An initial agreement between Warrior and the land bank last month allowed the company to proceed with initial cleanup in lieu of a final agreement.
The redevelopment agreement will allow the company to own the property in return for cleaning up the site and demolishing the buildings there.
Warrior Excavating’s Mike Phipps told the land bank last month that his company wants to sell the property after the cleanup and reclamation process concludes.
The contractor has removed much of the tree and vegetation growth that had sprung up around the old factory since it closed. During the initial cleanup last week, a Warrior crew cut into a live gas line, having thought that all of the utilities were turned off.
No injuries resulted, and the incident has not interrupted the project, according to officials.
The land bank recently acquired the property through a foreclosure action, based on the property’s unpaid property taxes. The arrangement with Warrior would allow a waiver of those taxes.
