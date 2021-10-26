Defiance County’s land bank continued discussions about cleaning up the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township during its regular meeting Monday, noting an interest in processing concrete there.
Kevin Norden of Exceptional Motor Car in Defiance — whose owner also operates a hauling enterprise — expressed interest during Monday’s session in bidding on the removal of concrete at the site, located just south of Hopkins Street and east of the Defiance city limits. He noted during an interview that the concrete could be crushed and turned into stone.
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack — a land bank board member — told Norden that Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which is helping administer an EPA grant on the debris removal project at the site, can keep him informed about the bidding process.
A southern Ohio contractor — Warrior Excavating of Jackson — has been working on cleaning up the site since early 2020. In exchange, the company will take over the property, which was acquired by the land bank through a foreclosure action.
Officials continue to work on extending a bid to a company which can remove areas on the property deemed by EPA in need of environmental remediation. The bidding process for this work is pending with the environmental firm TetraTech.
Another land bank board member — Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — said she learned recently from TetraTech’s Matt Wagner that officials are still awaiting USEPA’s response on a “confirmation sampling” at the site. A public hearing will need to be convened by commissioners before bids for the remediation work is extended.
In other business, the board:
• accepted a quote of $800 from Yvonne Dale to design a logo for the land bank. The logo will be used for land bank signs installed on properties it will offer for sale.
• discussed the establishment of a procedure for landowners who wish to donate property to the land bank. Myers noted that the land bank has no specific donors in mind at the moment.
• approved the monthly financial report showing a balance of $97,750.84.
• met in executive session to discuss pending legal issues.
