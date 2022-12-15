walleye

Walleye hatches since 2015 have supported a robust Lake Erie fishery.

 ODNR Photo

COLUMBUS — Results from 2022 Lake Erie hatch surveys showed western basin walleye, central basin walleye and western basin yellow perch hatches were above average, while central basin yellow perch hatches continue to be well below average, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.


