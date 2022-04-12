An addition to Lake Christi Meadows northwest of Defiance was one topic of several at county commissioners’ meeting Monday.
They also discussed funding for future U.S. 24 safety enhancements and an upcoming road rebuild in Milford Township (see related story, right).
On Lake Christi’s expansion, property owner/developer Terry Beilharz met Monday with commissioners to discuss preliminary administrative tasks such as assessments for possible sanitary sewer improvements.
Beilharz is proposing the development of 17-22 lots with new homes, and he plans to petition for construction of an extension on Leisure Shores Drive to serve them.
Concerning other infrastructure, he questioned the $35 cost per lot assessment for a sewer readiness-to-serve charge. Where multiple lots are concerned this amount adds up and may be “deterring” development in some cases, he opined.
Beilharz suggested having this amount deferred for a year or two or until the sewer is connected.
However, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky countered that maintenance costs continue while development is pending. He said the $35 fee is lower than what a recent study recommended.
While the Lake Christi Meadows development continues in the preliminary planning stages, county officials will meet with their contracted engineer (Poggemeyer Design Group) to consider what upgrades might be needed and how this would be assessed to property owners.
On another topic Monday, commissioners met with members of the Brunersburg Water and Sewer District board to discuss options for constructing two new water lines north of Defiance.
The plan is to construct lines on Christy and Flory roads to provide a looped system. This will help alleviate Ohio EPA (OEPA) concerns about trihalomethanes (THMs), a treatment process by-product deemed by the environmental agency to be harmful to certain segments of the population.
The water district is facing OEPA requirements to eliminate THMs in its system.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky told board members that the county can provide $2.1 million in American Reascue Plan Act funds for the project. He said the county could arrange the project or — in what Pocratsky called the easiest option — supply the water district with the money to take care of it.
Wes Zwiebel of the water district board noted that the project has been under discussion for some time and will be considered during a board meeting tonight.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for a monthly update. She noted that county investments total $69,784,773.50 with year-to-date interest of $266,176.73. Too, she informed commissioners that $66 million was billed out for 2022 real estates taxes with $32,210,798 collected. Delinquent property taxes — minus the Rover Pipeline amount (more than $10 million due to a dispute with the company) — totaled just over $300,000.
• received an overview of landfill operations from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the facility.
