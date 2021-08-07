NAPOLEON — The public was given its first opportunity Saturday to view the refurbished "Lady Justice" statute that is about to return to the top of the Henry County courthouse.
Rebult and repainted by the Napoleon firm W.R. Meyers Company, the statute was put on display early Saturday morning at the county's office complex on Oakwood Avenue. Company owner Bill Meyers was on hand along with Vice President and Operations Manager Andrew Carnahan and the county's three commissioners, Bob Hastedt, Glenn Miller and Jeff Mires.
The statute was removed from the top of the courthouse in August 2020 for the first time in 140 years. Since then W.R. Meyers has repaired decades of damage, which included holes and crumpled metal.
But the finished product unveiled Saturday took care of that, topped off with a fresh paint job predominantly composed of maroon and pink colors.
The statute will be returned to the top of the courthouse at approximately noon next Saturday, following a commemorative ceremony at 10 a.m. that will encapsulate Henry County's belated 200th anniversary observation (delayed one year due to COVID). Perry Street in downtown Napoleon will be closed for the occasion.
The public also will have another chance to view the statute Friday at the Henry County Fair in Napoleon.
During an interview Saturday morning with The Crescent-News, Meyers expressed satisfaction with how the statute came out and his company's effort.
"Sometimes you give 100% and you get 50 back," said Meyers. "Sometimes you put 100% and you get 125. This is a really high-score project. It's going to last a long time. I have no doubt that she'll be stable and up there for 100 years and more as she's built. Barring a major tornado-type direct hit she's going to be able to handle a lot of stress. Longevity is definitely what we built into her. ... I'm totally happy with the way this worked out."
However, it wasn't easy. When the statute was taken down last year and examined, the level of damage was considerable.
Meyers said he and Ron Smith — a long-time associate of his who worked on the project — got "a little depressed" after seeing her true condition.
"I think Ron and I both were looking at her like, 'Wow, can this really be accomplished and where do we start?," recalled Meyers. "There was so little left of her because she was tattered. Like lace you could see through her skin. If you held light up inside her all you saw was pinholes."
Meyers said the paint should last 25-35 years.
The color is not the same as what the statute had been most recently, but this is nothing new as she has been "various colors" over the years, according to Meyers. For example, in 1976 — The U.S. bicentennial year — she was painted red, white and blue, he said.
With the statute repaired and painted, a large crane is expected to hoist her back onto the courthouse Saturday in what should be a trouble-free process, Meyers indicated. Twelve, five eighth-inch bolts will hold her down, he said.
"It shouldn't be too much work," Meyers explained, noting that the statute's platform details have been checked out already. "It should align and everything. ... We've carried all the plating up and measured and checked it, and we know that it's going to work."
One potential complication is wind and/or rain. If winds exceed 20 miles per hour, Meyers indicated, the restoration will be temporarily delayed.
Although Lady Justice will be returned to her perch Saturday, W.R. Meyers Co. will continue with additional work around the statute.
"We'll have all kinds of things to do in the area surrounding that," said Meyers.
The statute was last repaired in 1997, but that was not a long-term fix like the one W.R. Meyers has undertaken this time.
