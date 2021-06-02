NAPOLEON — Repairs to "Lady Justice" here are complete, but related improvements to the county courthouse will need to be made before she's ready to be placed atop the building again in August.
That was the word delivered by William Meyers, owner of the company (W.R. Myers Co.) which has made the repairs and is overseeing the statute's restoration.
Meyers told commissioners that his company is planning to put the statute back on top of the courthouse on Saturday, Aug. 14 — during the week of the Henry County Fair. That process should only take about a half hour, he said, as she will only have to be lifted up and bolted down.
Meyers also suggested closing the streets next to the courthouse for the placement and related activities, perhaps from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This would include a time capsule installation.
Before the Aug. 14 placement, the public is expected to be given an opportunity to view her up close — as happened right after she was taken down last year — perhaps on the Wednesday and Thursday before on the courthouse lawn.
Meyers said he has been in contact with the county sheriff's office on these tentative plans so security for the statute can be coordinated.
One of his suggestions is displaying the repaired statute on Friday, Aug. 13 during the county fair in Napoleon.
"Friday night there'll be a lot of people there, and we just thought it'd probably be a real nice time for the people to actually spend a few minutes to get a picture," said Meyers.
However, he told commissioners Tuesday that "this is all just talk. Until you guys (commissioners) tell me what to do I'm not going to take any action on any of this, but definitely Saturday (Aug. 14) we would have her there (downtown Napoleon) early in the morning ... so that people can drop in and take a look."
Remaining work includes painting of gutters, fire coating, installing an electricity dissipator and repairs to the courthouse tower, according to Meyers.
He invited commissioners to attend a viewing session of the refurbished statute at 10 a.m. on June 24.
In another matter Tuesday, commissioners discussed the appointment of members to the Henry County Transportation Improvement District.
Those with terms running from June 6, 2021-June 5, 2023 are Tim Schumm, chairman; Nick Rettig, vice chairman; Kevin Garringer, secretary/treasurer; and Kristi Schultheis, clerk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.