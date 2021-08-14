NAPOLEON — Henry County's "Lady Justice" is back where she belongs.
Taken down about this time last year for repairs, the statute was restored Saturday afternoon to her perch atop the county courthouse in downtown Napoleon in refurbished form. She had rested there for 140 years before her removal in August 2020, and is expected to remain in place again for many decades.
She was set in place by a large crane and crew from W.R. Meyers Co., Napoleon, just after 1 p.m. Saturday while onlookers on the streets below offered a cheer. The raising and placement, which took only about 15 minutes once Lady Justice" was secured for lift-off, was punctuated by the ringing of nearby church bells.
And as the raising began — in deference to the patriotic nature of the occasion — a plume of red, white and blue smoke was set off from atop the hardware used to hoist the statute into the air.
A number of activities preceded the raising Saturday morning.
The day's historical significance was noted by a number of officials who spoke earlier Saturday as crowds gathered around the courthouse, taking advantage of several streets closed off for the occasion.
They included Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, 81st District State Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon, the county's three commissioners (Bob Hastedt, Glenn Miller and Jeff Mires) and Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel, who proclaimed Saturday "Lady Justice Day."
Maassel told The Crescent-News Saturday afternoon that he was "just thrilled" with the statute's restoration, noting that "she looks so good." He thanked county commissioners for expending funds on the repair effort.
"She's not just an ornament, she's a beacon for all that is good," said Maassel. "I'm very thankful she's back."
During an interview Saturday before the raising, Mires called the occasion "an exciting, historic day for Henry County and part of history that many generations won't get to have, so it's great to be a part of that."
Hoops offered similar comments to The Crescent-News.
"This is history, and I'm just glad people are showing up to see something that we'll probably never see again," he said. "It just shows the interest here that people have in history. I just look at the Lady, and the events that she saw when she was put up (in 1880) to when she was taken down. She saw World War I, World War II, the Korean War, just seeing the soldiers marching up and down the street here back when. So it's just pretty neat to see this happening again because I have a feeling none of us are going to be around when she comes back down again."
The results of an essay and art contest organized around the statute's historical bearing — entered by students in the county's public and parochial schools — also were noted Saturday morning before the statute raising. The art contest was extended to kids from kindergarten through fourth grade while the essay contest was offered to kids in grades five through 12.
The three overall essay contest winners were were Claire McMaster of Liberty Center, Karlee Bostelman of Napoleon and Madeline Lloyd, according to Melissa Peper Firestone, Henry County court magistrate who helped organized the contest. McMaster won $500 while Bostelman and Lloyd were each awarded $250.
Their names and those of other top-place finishers — 44 in all — along with other contemporary items, were placed inside a time capsule in the statute.
Courthouse tours also were offered to the public Saturday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.