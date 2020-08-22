NAPOLEON — The project to repair 'Lady Justice' — the statue on the top of the Henry County Courthouse here — officially began Saturday morning.
Crews from W.R. Meyers Company, Napoleon, readied the statue — a woman's image holding a scale of justice — in the morning for removal in the afternoon. A crew worked around the statue, 190 feet above the ground, in preparation for her temporary displacement by a huge crane parked on East Washington Avenue, due north of the courthouse.
The crane's use caused the temporary closure of East Washington Avenue, from Perry Street to the Henry County Bank entrance, but it didn't hinder the public's view of the project. Many gathered on downtown sidewalks, the adjacent sheriff's office lawn or in their cars parked in nearby lots or spaces to observe.
Henry County commissioners recently contracted with W.R. Meyers Company to repair Lady Justice and make additional exterior courthouse repairs, perhaps over a period of years, although the statue should be back on top sometime in early 2021.
"It's great to see the crowds here for this historic event today," Henry County Commissioner Jeff Mires said Saturday morning as he and his two commissioner colleagues (Bob Hastedt and Glenn Miller) watched the project from the corner of Washington and Perry streets. "(We're) just grateful that we can do this for Henry County and get Lady Justice down down and get her repaired and back up there as soon as we can."
Miller noted that commissioners are "very fortunate" to have W.R. Meyers — owned by Bill Meyers — employed on the project because "he cares for our courthouse. ... What an event for our county."
The project's historic nature stems from the fact Lady Justice has sat on the courthouse's top for decades.
According to W.R. Meyers, 13-foot statue hasn't been on the ground since 1880, and lost an arm during a tornado in 1913. This damage was repaired, but company' vice president Andrew Carnahan said the arm is one of her issues today.
He said Lady Justice will be placed on a trailer just outside the sheriff's office where the public can take a look Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Commissioners approved the three-phase contract with W.R. Meyers at a cost of $958,055.
The first phase — removal and repair of the Lady Justice statue — will cost $366,730. This includes W.R. Meyers' cost ($338,000) and an additional $28,730 for engineering.
The second phase of W.R. Meyers' repair project will involve work around the courthouse clock, while the third will include roof repairs.
