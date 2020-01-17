NAPOLEON — Upcoming repairs to the county courthouse were discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The board was joined by Andrew Carnahan of the Napoleon-based W.R. Meyers Co. to discuss that project, as well as minor work needed on the radio towers. The company has done annual courthouse maintenance for the county in the past.
Repairs will be needed on the courthouse exterior, as well as painting on the north and west sides of the building. The scope of work for the courthouse exterior should be complete by the end of January, and plans are to start work there in the middle of May.
Lady Justice, on top of the tower, is also in need of repair, and will be brought down and sent out to a company for restoration.
Also Thursday, the board heard from April Welch, executive director of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). Welch reported that the CIC is currently working on a marketing video for the county, and working alongside the schools to prepare for Jobs Week.
The board met in executive session to discuss complaints against a public employee. No related action was taken.
In other business, the commissioners approved an increase in indigent defense fees to $80 per hour, from $60 per hour in court or $50 per hour out of court. That change will take effect Feb. 1.
The board will meet again Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. with networking at the Henry County Senior Center, 203 Rohrs St. Steve Tucker is scheduled to join the board at 9:30 a.m. to discuss cleaning services for county facilities.
The county offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
