NAPOLEON — The status of Lady Justice was reviewed with Henry County commissioners here Thursday, and the damage to her over the years has been considerable.
Bill Meyers of the firm (W.R. Meyers Company), which has been contracted to rehab the statue atop the Henry County Courthouse in Napoleon, updated commissioners during their regular meeting Thursday. He and structural engineer Andrew Brock of the firm Poggemeyer Design displayed three-dimensional computer scan images of the statue and bell tower on which she sits.
The statue was taken down Aug. 22 from the perch she's been on for 140 years.
W.R. Meyers has removed the statue's head — which Meyers brought to Thursday's meeting — as well as its supports and the white paint that had covered her, revealing the original zinc metal. Although the statue has weathered the last 140 years, its age is apparent with numerous cracks and holes (from rifle shots taken at pigeons over the years, according to commissioners).
Meyers described her as "twisted" and "crumpled over," the latter a reference to her feet which had slipped into the statue's base.
"She's now taking shape as we work on her and start to open her back up, and all those folds and crush marks are starting to work out of her," he said. "It's kind of like going to the chiropractor and you get to decide which spot you want to start on first."
Earlier Thursday, he raised some uncertainty about the statue's future.
"We have to work collectively to make decisions about the process — if she's able to be saved, if there isn't too much damage," he said. "We've gotten to the point now where we've gone through multiple phases of getting her off the pedestal, taking her down, starting to handle her and seeing exactly how fragile she is as we take off all the braces and attachments that were added to her over the years to keep her up there ... . And every one of them trapped water and created more rust and more issues, including the repair they did on the arm in (1913)."
Much of the damage, explained Meyers, was been caused by past efforts to repair her, including the 1913 fix.
He noted that one repair had necessitated a cut in the statue's back to access a support. This, he told commissioners, was responsible for the "crushing" effect over the years.
"So that's what really precipitated all the crushing that took place," he said. "And then the arm, of course, was rebuilt and reinforced in such a way that it left a lot of blemishes."
One long crack adjacent to the statue's arm holding the scale of justice eventually could have caused the appendage to come off, Brock indicated.
" ... probably didn't have much longer until it would completely tear the arm off and it would have been hanging at her side," he said.
"It's amazing she didn't shred apart," Meyers commented.
This weekend, he said he plans to focus on the courthouse tower steeple, washing it, coating dormer roofs and "starting to make some of the repairs on some of the other ornate pieces up there ... ."
During the past week, he explained, most of the company's focus "has been getting everything ready on the ground, so the safety of the public is complete."
The courthouse is surrounded by a chain-link fence for safety purposes. As such, Meyers said signs will be put up noting the courthouse's public entrance on the west side.
He said he would schedule another meeting with commissioners in a couple weeks for another update.
Commissioners agreed to a request by Meyers to include on the tower in six-inch letters a commemorative reference to 2020 as Henry County's bicentennial observation year.
Commissioners approved a contract of $958,055 with W.R. Meyers last month to complete courthouse repairs in a multi-phased approach.
The first phase — removal and repair of the Lady Justice statue — will cost $366,730. This includes W.R. Meyers’ cost ($338,000) and an additional $28,730 for engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.