NAPOLEON — A Henry County icon will be coming down here Saturday morning for repairs.
The Lady Justice statue on top of the county courthouse in downtown Napoleon will be removed by W.R. Meyers Company, Napoleon, as part of ongoing repairs to the building.
County commissioners approved a contract with the local firm last week to refurbish Lady Justice, and make roof and other exterior repairs to the courthouse, perhaps over a period of years.
On Saturday, she will be removed during the 10 a.m.-noon time slot, according to county commissioners, with the public given an opportunity to view the work from behind a designated area near the courthouse. The 13-foot-high statue is 190 feet in the air, according to W.R. Meyers’ vice president, Andrew Carnahan, making her visible from various distances in and around Napoleon.
Carnahan said the statue will be placed on a trailer just outside the sheriff’s office (adjacent to the courthouse) where the public can take a look Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
He isn’t sure how much repair work will be needed to the statue, but said state-of-the-art materials will be used to ensure long life for her thereafter. It may not be until next spring before she is finished and ready to be reinstalled atop the courthouse.
“It’s going to really depend on what we see when we get her down,” said Carnahan. “It’s already late in the year with covid and everything else. I’m starting about two months later than I wanted. She could be down through the winter and until spring.”
He said the “first step is to get her down and let everyone see her.”
The removal will require closure of East Washington Street, north of the courthouse, from Perry Street east to the Henry County Bank Drive, on Saturday as W.R. Meyers will be utilizing a crane. But Carnahan the street should reopen by the end of Saturday.
Project updates will be available at W.R. Meyers’ website (www.wrmeyerscoinc.com/ladyofjusticerestoration).
According to W.R. Meyers, Lady Justice hasn’t been on the ground since 1880, and lost an arm during a tornado in 1913. This damage was repaired, but Carnahan said that arm is one of her issues today.
Commissioners approved the three-phase contract a week ago with W.R. Meyers last week at a cost of $958,055.
The first phase — removal and repair of the Lady Justice statue — will cost $366,730. This includes W.R. Meyers’ cost ($338,000) and an additional $28,730 for engineering.
The second phase of W.R. Meyers’ repair project will involve work around the courthouse clock, while the third will include roof repairs.
