For more than 30 years, the Ladies of the Elks Lodge 147 in Defiance have enjoyed hosting an annual Christmas dinner party. This is a charitable event in which all women are invited to take part in Christmas shopping from local vendors, and a dinner buffet open to the first 100 guests that RSVP.
This year’s Christmas dinner/shopping event will take place Dec. 9 from 5-8 p.m., with the dinner buffet starting at 5 p.m. The money raised will be used to support the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.
“It’s a really nice event for the Ladies of the Elks to bring in women from the community for a nice evening of dinner and shopping,” said Brittany Mealer, a committee member of the event. “We enjoy opening the lodge to the public, it’s a lot of fun, and it gives us an opportunity to show the public what we have here, and what we do here.
There will be 16 vendors present at the event, selling items such as: jewelry, make-up, handbags, homemade treats, essential oils, candles, wreaths, homemade soaps and more.
Jeanette Tingle, a committee member, explained that having the vendors is a great opportunity for the public to come to the Elks and purchase those last-minute gifts on their shopping lists. She also shared that you don’t have to come to the dinner to take part in the shopping extravaganza. “If you don’t want to come to the meal, come out and do some Christmas shopping, there will be something here for everyone,” said Tingle. “It’s a great opportunity to have fun, meet some new people, and cross those items off your shopping list.”
The buffet dinner is $15, and is due at the time of sign-up. The meal includes appetizers, snacks, pasta bar, desserts and two beverage tickets.
To purchase tickets for the dinner, stop in at the lodge located at 1760 Jefferson Ave., or call 419-782-5126 by Dec. 1. The lodge is open daily at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.