For more than 30 years, the Ladies of the Elks Lodge 147 in Defiance have enjoyed hosting an annual Christmas dinner party. In the past few years, the event has changed from a party for themselves, to a charitable event in which all women are invited to take part in Christmas shopping from local vendors, and to a dinner buffet.
This year’s Christmas dinner/shopping event will take place Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m., with the dinner buffet starting at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be limited to the first 72 attendees in order to ensure social distancing, and masks are require to attend.
The money raised will be used to help build a new playground at Kaitlyn's Cottage respite care facility.
“It’s a really nice event for the Ladies of the Elks to bring in women from the community for a nice evening of dinner and shopping,” said Brittany Mealer, an event committee member. “We enjoy opening the lodge to the public, it’s fun, and it gives us an opportunity to show the public what we have here, and what we do here.”
Committee members Cheryl Weidenhamer and Jackie Rhamy are pleased this year's event will benefit Kaitlyn's Cottage.
“I work with the handicap, I've done that for 11 years. I drive bus for Good Samaritan School, and a lot of not all of my students at one point have gone to Kaitlyn's Cottage,” said Weidenhamer. “They do a lot there inside the building, but there's not anything outside the building to do for the little ones. This playground will allow them to go out and swing, slide, and play on the equipment. To me, this is something that really hits home."
Said Rhamy: “In the past, this Christmas party used to be just for the women of the Elks, but I think it’s great we’ve turned this into a charitable event that will help Kaitlyn's Cottage reach their goal to install playground equipment.”
There will be 10 vendors present at the event that will sell a variety of Christmas gifts. The vendors include: Mary Kay, Kelly's Sweet Treats, 31 Bags & Totes, PartyLite Candles, Avon, Garden Thyme, Boutique Clothes, Pure Romance, Goat Soap & Scrubbies and Handmade Jewelry.
Jeanette Tingle, a committee member, explained that having the vendors is a great opportunity for the public to come to the Elks and purchase those last-minute gifts on their shopping lists. She also shared that you don’t have to come to the dinner to take part in the shopping extravaganza.
“If you don’t want to come to the meal, come out and do some Christmas shopping, there will be something here for everyone,” said Tingle. “It’s a great opportunity to have fun, meet some new people, and cross those items off your shopping list.”
Although the meal is a buffet, the male members of the lodge will serve as waiters for the dinner. The table that tips its waiter the most as part of the “Tip Contest,” will each receive a lottery Christmas tree that includes lottery tickets and sweet treats. Last year, the “Tip Contest” raised more than $900.
The buffet dinner is $15, and is due at the time of sign-up. The meal includes: braised chicken or Swiss steak, seasoned red skin potatoes, corn, roll, wedge salad buffet, desserts and two beverage tickets.
To RSVP for the dinner, stop in at the lodge located at 1760 Jefferson Ave., or call 419-782-5126 by Dec. 4. The lodge is open daily at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.