Difficulty in filling employee positions at Defiance County’s Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter has closed the facility until at least Aug. 23.
Fort Defiance Humane Society officials, who operate the facility on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance, announced the decision Wednesday afternoon.
The shelter’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, said the shelter will continue to care for animals and operate with reduced staff. But it won’t accept any animals, other than those picked up by the county dog warden.
She told The Crescent-News that the shelter can’t keep a number of positions filled. Including herself and the agency’s humane/animal care director, Stacie Fedderke, the facility would normally employ 10-12 people, but is down to about six, according to Weaner.
She said a “decent number” of applicants have been received for open positions, but some that are hired don’t show up consistently for work or don’t come back.
“It’s nothing that the rest of the country isn’t going through,” Weaner said, “but we’ve struggled for awhile. Now, it’s to a ridiculous point. ... We’ve never had it this bad.”
No further spay/neuter appointments will be scheduled, but adoption appointments can be made.
Weaner planned to post on the agency’s website and Facebook page that “we need to focus our resources on caring for the animals at our facility and finding them new homes.”
The statement added that “if you are interested in adopting, please go to our website to see all available dogs and cats along with detailed information about each. You can complete an adoption application online as well. Once approved, we will contact you to set up a meet and greet appointment.”
The statement concluded by stating that “if you are interested in volunteering or applying for a kennel attendant job” contact the humane society on the agency’s Facebook page.
Weaner is hopeful that the shelter can open back up on Aug. 23 and “we can kind of reassess at that point.” But she held out the possibility of an even longer closure if things don’t change.
“We may be looking at a longer-term closure,” she said. “We’re basically taking our existing resources and refocusing to care for the animals.”
