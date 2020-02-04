Kurt’s Karate, in downtown Defiance, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. Among those participating in the ribbon-cutting event are, in front, from left: Justin Flemens, Sarah Tackett, Philip Florence, Sarah Florence and Sherry Pitchford.
