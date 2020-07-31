WEST UNITY — A Williams County woman sustained serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash near here.
Amanda Pinette, 37, Kunkle, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries.
According to troopers of the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 1:18 p.m., a car driven by Pinette was eastbound on County Road M in Madison Township and left the roadway. The vehicle struck ditch and utility pole before overturning.
Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
The vehicle sustained heavy damage.
