Defiance resident Bob Kroeger, National Aide-De-Camp Veterans of Foreign Wars, traveled to Fulton, Md., on March 23, where he presented Rear Admiral Thomas Lynch, U.S. Navy retired, executive chairman of NewDay USA with a certificate of appreciation. Kroeger was representing Hal Roesch II, Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the Unites States of America; his Adjutant General, Kevin Jones; and Fred Lavery, Department of Ohio Commander. NewDay USA is dedicated and committed to its mission of serving service members, veterans and their families allowing every veteran the opportunity to have a home of their own. For more information, visit www.newdayusa.com.
Kroeger presents certificate to NewDay USA executive chairman
Dennis Van Scoder
