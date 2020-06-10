BRYAN — Williams County has a new sheriff.
Tom Kochert — Williams County wildlife officer from 1993-2015 who won the Republican Party primary in April over two other candidates — was sworn in by Williams County Judge J.T. Stelzer just outside the county courthouse Tuesday morning.
Also sworn in by Stelzer was Jeff Lehman, Kochert's new chief deputy. Lehman is a former police chief in Montpelier and security officer for Defiance Municipal Court.
Kochert, 54, defeated Shaun Fulk and Tim Livengood in the April 28 primary that had been postponed from March 17, and it appeared that outcome had decided who would begin a new four-year term for sheriff beginning Jan. 1, 2021. However, former county sheriff's deputy Gary Mohre — who briefly had filled the sheriff's position prior to Kochert's arrival — filed as a write-in candidate with the Williams County Board of Elections on May 13, and will oppose Kochert in the November general election.
Mohre had been a sheriff's deputy for 13 years prior to a 19-year stint as Blakeslee's police chief, and was appointed sheriff by Williams County commissioners in March on a temporary basis until the outcome of the Republican primary was decided. He replaced Republican Steve Towns, who was convicted of a records-related misdemeanor charge last year and agreed to step down on March 17 to avoid prosecution on a new offense.
"I just had so much outpouring of support to run," said Mohre, 60, noting that Kochert has no background in law enforcement, although he was a wildlife officer. "I've been asked by people throughout the county to run as a write-in. Once I got in there (appointed sheriff in March), I realized that I could really make a difference, and the passion I had for the job came back."
Mohre also is a licensed private investigator with the state.
County Republicans named Kochert sheriff on May 12, two weeks after his primary victory.
He expressed disappointment that Mohre decided to run because he wanted to focus on his new duties and not worry about a fall campaign. However, he understands how the electoral system works.
"We kind of thought that was going to happen after he was into the office," said Kochert. "Disappointing? Yes, because it's just going to tie us up for a few more months with another distraction, instead of getting down to business ... ."
He noted the temporary nature of Mohre's appointment, but added that "it is what it is. It's America," and if Mohre wants to try it as a write-in candidate that's his choice.
Kochert wants to start "creating rapport" with the deputies as his first task, although he noted that he knows some of them already due to his years as county wildlife officer. Too, he wants deputies to "get out and let people know you're here. Here we are. Here's what we offer. We are here to help you."
And in light of what recently happened in Minneapolis, Minn., the new sheriff wants to ensure that training leaves little room for doubt.
"We've got to train these guys exactly how to get it done," he said, noting that in his first couple weeks this effort may begin. This will include night training, he explained, "because night training has not happened in a long time, and that's unacceptable."
As for repairing relationships that may have been stressed in Williams County during Towns' tenure, Kochert said "yes, on rebuilding, but really it's just kind of maintaining. Maintain relationships. We can all get along."
