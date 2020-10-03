Some thought the race for Williams County’s next sheriff had been decided in the April Republican Party primary, so this fall’s battle between the two candidates that want the job comes about unexpectedly.
Each of the men seeking the four-year term beginning in January were appointed to the position at different times this year. The candidates are the current incumbent, Republican Tom Kochert — the county’s retired state wildlife officer — and Gary Mohre, a write-in, who served in the position before him from March 18-June 9.
Kochert won the April 28 Republican primary from among three candidates, taking 43.6% percent of the vote, some 12 points ahead of the second-place finisher. He was sworn in as sheriff on June 9, succeeding Mohre, and with no Democratic Party candidates or Independents in the race, he appeared set to assume a four-year term in January.
But in May, Kochert’s clear path changed when Mohre — a former sheriff’s deputy of 13 years and long-time Blakeslee police chief — filed as a write-in candidate. He had been named sheriff temporarily by county commissioners in March after Steve Towns resigned to avoid prosecution on a records-release issue.
Write-in names will not appear on Williams County ballots, so those wishing to support Mohre will have to enter his name in the appropriate spot.
Profiles of the candidates are below:
Tom Kochert
Age: 55
Address: 18298 County Road 2.50, Edon
Education: 1983 graduate, Lexington High School; 1989 graduate, Hocking College, undergraduate degree in wildlife management; 2019 graduate, Hocking College, associate degree in law enforcement and conservation; various other schools, including Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (1993), Ohio State Wildlife Officers Academy (1993) and more than 2,000 credited hours of law enforcement schooling.
Family: wife, Claudia; daughters, Nicole and Sarah; son, Alex
Occupation: Williams County sheriff
Previous political offices: sheriff since June 9
Reason for seeking office: “I seek the office of sheriff to share my 30-plus years of law enforcement, budgeting and managerial experience with the citizens of Williams County. I bring to the office knowledge gained from experiencing law enforcement on a broad scale, from federal and state levels to local departments and sheriff offices. I bring training knowledge and abilities gleaned from three decades of working and training with the finest trainers in Ohio. I bring knowledge of 21st-century law enforcement technology, cybercrime awareness, human trafficking training, etc.
“I seek this office to serve. Effective leadership begins with a servant’s attitude and heart. I desire for this agency to be the model law enforcement agency in northwest Ohio. I have the agenda, fiscal responsibility, knowledge and experience to make this happen, for the betterment of the office, not myself. This is a public trust, and I hold it in high esteem.”
Top goals: “1. Professionalism and agency pride: My plan is simple: listen to my staff, organize a chain of command and allow it to function autonomously without micromanaging. This provides the deputies with the knowledge that when they act within set parameters and are held accountable for their work performance and can work unencumbered from worries of irrational administrative burden, they can do their job to its fullest extent professionally in close cooperation with other agencies and offices.
“2. Training: My plan, already set in motion, calls for quarterly training in firearms, defensive tactics, constitutional law, car stops, force-on-force simulation training and other aspects of the job that deputies deal with on a daily basis. My experience, coupled with my chief deputy, brings 64 years of training experience to the office. This allows us to set up, run, adapt and modify our training regimen to fit changing dynamics and socio-cultural trends as they arise.
“Proactive response to the changing culture and trends in law enforcement are critical. I am the only candidate with that ability, that is to bring in-house, cost-effective, real-world applicable training to the office. My plan also calls for the inclusion of other agencies in our trainings, both in-county and out-of-state.
“3. Fiscal conservatism: I have already set the standard in the office for this. I have worked closely with the commissioners regarding several purchases and office changes. Some of these are: purchase of five new police SUV cruisers, creation of a chief deputy position and creation of two detective assignments — all accomplished within my set budget for this fiscal year. I have also applied for grant monies, and applied for and researched several other alternative funding programs.
“I have begun an inventory and property management system that will properly inventory and categorize all equipment, uniforms, etc. This will bring budgeting for new equipment into a clearer focus. It will also call for the sale of unused equipment, making more money available for items genuinely needed. This office runs on taxpayer dollars, and they deserve an accountable return for their money.”
Gary Mohre
Age: 60
Address: 004569 County Road F-50, Edgerton
Education: 1978 graduate, Edon High School
Family: wife, Buffie
Occupation: Blakeslee Police Department
Previous political offices: Williams County sheriff (appointed), March-June 9
Reason for seeking office: “I have served the citizens of Williams County and Blakeslee as deputy and chief of police, respectively. I have committed over 40 years to those citizens, and it is a calling for me. I had intended to run in the Republican primary for sheriff, however, I suffered a serious accident prior to announcing my candidacy and that obviously took priority in my life at the time.
“Additionally, there were four candidates running on the Republican ticket at that point in time. After mending my health and going through rehabilitation, my name was offered when the county commissioners were seeking an interim sheriff due to legal issues with Sheriff Towns needing to leave office and the primary being delayed due to COVID. I was handpicked by the commissioners from their list of candidates to take the helm of the sheriff’s office, and honestly, that was the sign that my original decision to run was the correct decision. It was my opportunity to show not only that I was the right candidate, but why I was the right candidate to hold the top law enforcement position in the county.
“I accomplished many things in just 13 weeks, without a chief deputy to assist me, and immediately addressed the aforementioned row within the agencies in the county with the sheriff’s office successfully. All in all, it was clear this is what God intended for my life at this time, and I am ready for the challenge, so I certified as a write-in candidate.
“I happily seek the office of Williams County sheriff as a write-in candidate this Nov. 3. I have received tremendous support in my campaign, and I couldn’t be prouder of my campaign for running a clean race, but mostly humbled by the overwhelming support I’ve received from so many citizens along the way. I can’t thank those supporters enough.”
Top goals: “The first goal I want to address when elected sheriff of Williams County is the clear and disturbing divides among all the law enforcement agencies within Williams County. There was much distrust and discord from previous administrations that needed immediate attention, and as I share this with you now, those issues have still not been addressed under the current interim sheriff.
“When I was selected by the Williams County commissioners to serve as interim sheriff until the delayed primary was held, I went to each police department in the county the first two weeks I took office and personally met with each chief of police. I listened to their concerns and asked what they felt were areas to address and ways we could move forward together. Each chief presented different concerns and areas of improvement, but ultimately, I received a letter of recommendation signed by every police chief in the county giving their full support to my continued service as sheriff. ... working in unity with the agencies within the county is imperative, not only for the safety of the deputies and officers within the county, but most importantly the citizens of the county. All agencies rely on each other, especially in rural settings, and must work in unison when needed, which happens frequently.”
“In addition to addressing the unity issues as stated, this also includes updating MOUs (memorandums of understanding) with all the agencies in the county and the surrounding law enforcement agencies around Williams County. These MOUs are critical to offering, and receiving, mutual aid from surrounding agencies to share resources such as equipment and manpower should the need arise. These MOUs have not been updated in quite some time, and this is a priority, especially in today’s explosive climate. After months in office, the current interim sheriff has yet to meet with any of the chiefs to address these very important MOUs. This is unacceptable as situations can rise to a critical level quickly, and ensuring those agreements are in place helps us all to offer needed assistance in a timely manner for the safety of all communities, not to mention crime knows no jurisdictional boundaries.
“I have received tremendous support from all Williams County police chiefs and I hope that we are able to create a countywide field training checklist so that all officers are consistent in their training and able to support each other at the highest level under any circumstance anywhere in the county. Eventually, training together is also a goal.
“Another goal that is so very important currently is to combat human trafficking. Eliminating human trafficking is a priority for the governor, the attorney general and myself, and it should be for all of us. I intend to work closely with organizations like Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition, Truckers Against Trafficking and so on. There are so many agencies and groups working hard every day to combat this very real issue that does affect us here in northwest Ohio. Williams County is frequented every day by transient traffic from Chicago to Detroit and New York.
“There are many other goals I plan to address including, but not limited to, departmental restructure, ensuring deputies are receiving updated and relevant training, as well as reviewing current equipment and patrol duties. I plan to ensure fiscal responsibility while conducting fiscal review audits and researching areas where we can operate more effectively as I did while interim sheriff earlier this year. I changed cell provider contracts from AT&T to Verizon, not only saving taxpayers $3,500, but improving service.
“It is no secret law enforcement is a hot topic across this nation. Ensuring Williams County citizens are receiving the best professional service is paramount. But I also want complete transparency and accountability too. I plan to look into the creation of a sheriff’s advisory committee so that I can keep in close contact with the citizens to hear of their concerns and needs. We work for the citizens. I am elected by those citizens and I must hear their thoughts to ensure we are on track and servicing citizen’s needs. Updating technology and communication options with the office are also areas I plan to look into once elected.”
