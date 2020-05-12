BRYAN — The man who is likely to become Williams County’s next sheriff found a new home in this area 27 years ago and never left.
Republican Tom Kochert’s primary election victory over two party opponents on April 28 was expected to be certified by the Williams County Board of Elections today.
Kochert totaled 1,661 votes, followed by Tim Livengood with 1,194 and Shaun Faulk with 945. Although more than 500 votes remained uncounted as of this morning, not enough were cast by Republicans to change the outcome.
And with Democrats fielding no sheriff candidate this year and no Independents filing, Kochert is all but assured of winning in November a four-year term beginning in January 2021. Write-in candidates still have until Aug. 24 to make the fall ballot.
But Kochert, 54, understands that he is a virtual lock to become sheriff in January, or before. Gary Mohre is the sitting sheriff, appointed by William County commissioners on a temporary basis after Steve Towns stepped down on March 17 in compliance with an agreement that allowed him to escape further criminal prosecution. (Towns originally was convicted of a misdemeanor offense — related to a records disclosure issue — following a jury trial in Bryan Municipal Court last year.)
“I’m very happy and very humbled with the voter support,” said Kochert, noting that he won 15 of Williams County’s 26 precincts, tied in another and came close in others. “The precincts are not lumped in one area and are spread out, so I was really pleased with the geographic distribution.”
Kochert, who is expected to be appointed sheriff by the Williams County Republican Party Central Committee before Jan. 1, said he wants to start slowly with his goals and plans for the office.
“Our goals are pretty limited to start,” he said. “We have a lot of items on our list that we would like to accomplish. Initially, you have to see what you got first and make a good assessment of how things are going. I have no major changes right out the door, nothing that’s going to really get people all riled up or anything. To the contrary, I just want to ease in and start tweaking.”
He said he hopes to rely on the expertise of two former Williams County sheriff’s (Al Word and Kevin Beck) when he takes over.
“When I got here Al Word was the sheriff at the time,” said Kochert. “I relied heavily on the sheriff’s department. ... Al did a great job of sheriff here. He assisted with my campaign, he served four terms as a sheriff and a (county) commissioner as two terms. Kevin Beck also assisted me. ... Between those two guys there’s a lot of knowledge, so I’m leaning heavily on those two.”
Kochert said he will swear in former Montpelier Police Chief Jeff Lehman as his chief deputy “immediately” after he takes office.
Lehman has 32 years experience in law enforcement according to Kochert, and presently serves in security at Northwest State Community College. He also has helped provide security at Defiance Municipal Court.
“Jeff is about as a well-rounded of an officer as you can find,” explained Kochert. “He’s very honorable, has a squeaky clean record. In my opinion, he was just the obvious choice (for chief deputy) when I considered running for sheriff.”
Kochert came to Williams County in 1993 when he was assigned as the county’s wildlife officer by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. This followed his completion of the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy in London (west of Columbus).
A native of Richland County near Mansfield in central Ohio, Kochert liked Williams County so much that he has been here ever since 1993, retiring as the county’s wildlife officer in 2015.
“I loved Williams County,” recalled Kochert, a graduate of Lexington High School, noting that “the size of it was about perfect,” and he liked the “small-town atmosphere” as well as the hunting, trapping and fishing opportunities. “As a game warden in Williams County, I was more than pleased to stay.”
After his graduation from high school in 1983, Kochert joined the Army for four years, serving in a psychological operations battalion with U.S. Special Forces. Thereafter, Kochert attended Hocking College in Nelsonville (southeast of Columbus), completing an undergraduate program in wildlife management. (He later returned to Hocking College and obtained an associate’s degree in 2019)
Kochert and his wife, Claudia, have three children — daughters, Nicole (Rabi) Yard of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Sarah (Evan) Krill of Lacey, Wash.; and son, Alex, of Bryan.
Claudia and Tom met at the Mansfield Police Department, where she was employed in clerical work and he was a radio dispatcher.
