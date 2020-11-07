• Defiance County
Knit and crochet:
The Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace Knit and Crochet Club will meet virtually via instructional videos posted to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@dplslibraries) on Nov. 12 beginning at 4 p.m., with a tutorial for a basic cable knit stitch. A tutorial for a basketweave crochet stitch will follow at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Cara Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.
