• Defiance County

Knit and crochet:

The Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace Knit and Crochet Club will meet virtually via instructional videos posted to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@dplslibraries) on Nov. 12 beginning at 4 p.m., with a tutorial for a basic cable knit stitch. A tutorial for a basketweave crochet stitch will follow at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Cara Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.

Load comments