• Defiance County

Knit and crochet:

Join the Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace on Facebook on the second Thursday of each month for virtual knit and crochet club. Learn new stitches to create a sampler scarf. Knit stitch begins at 4 p.m., with crochet stitch to follow at 5 p.m. Beginners are welcome.

