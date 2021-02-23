• Defiance County
Knit and crochet:
Join the Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace on Facebook on the second Thursday of each month for virtual knit and crochet club. Learn new stitches to create a sampler scarf. Knit stitch begins at 4 p.m., with crochet stitch to follow at 5 p.m. Beginners are welcome.
