NAPOLEON — City council here has selected a new member to fill a vacant seat.
Molly Knepley was sworn in during council’s meeting Monday night by Mayor Jason Maassel as the replacement for Jeff Mires, who recently took a vacant Henry County commissioner’s seat.
Council also took action on a preliminary plat and learned of the availability of a quarantine location for first responders, if the need arises (see related story on page A1).
A Republican, Knepley was the only person to apply for the position when the Henry County Republican Party asked for applicants.
The party had scheduled a selection meeting last month, but this was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. And, with only one candidate applying, the matter was left to council to finalize.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” said Knepley, an occupational therapist at Henry County Hospital. “I see so much value and growth in the community, and I’m excited to be part of that. I’m also excited to work with such a talented group of council members and mayor. Everybody’s enthusiasm is kind of catching.”
During her first meeting Monday evening, Knepley helped handle a busy agenda.
Among the eight legislative items was an ordinance allowing city residents to place two additional bags of trash at the curb per week. Residents will be charged $2 per bag for any amount above that.
The legislation passed following a third and final reading, and the change becomes effective May 4.
One resident suggested using recycling containers to place their extra trash at the curb. (Waste haulers are not taking recyclables presently due to the coronavirus situation.)
But Maassel, while complimenting the suggestion, said three bags would be accepted for now, to keep things simple.
Due to coronavirus concerns, attendance at Monday’s meeting was more sparse than normal.
Three council members attended Monday’s meeting, including Knepley, while four others participated via videoconferencing.
In other legislative business, council:
• approved an emergency resolution allowing the purchase of sodium chloride for road treatment in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation. The emergency clause means the legislation becomes effective immediately rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• passed an emergency resolution authorizing participation in the NPPGov cooperative purchasing program to supply certain amenities such as slides for Napoleon’s swimming pool project.
• approved an emergency ordinance supplementing the city’s annual budget ordinance by adding $1,477,149.77. Most of this ($1.4 million) is for the Williams sewer pump station improvement, and constitutes a bookkeeping matter as the state will be paying the contractor directly, according to the city.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing the transfer of $506,250 from the city’s electric fund to help pay a note on the pool project.
• approved an emergency ordinance authorizing the city finance director to make a line item transfer of $32,310.13 for the pool project.
• passed the second reading of a resolution allowing new contracts with Napoleon, Harrison and Freedom townships; the village of Florida; and the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District for fire and EMS services. The legislation will return to council at its next meeting for a third and final reading.
• passed an emergency ordinance amending a city ordinance concerning compensation for certain city positions. Specifically, the ordinance reduces the hourly pay range of the position of zoning administrator from $24.18-$31.91 to $20.54-$27.33. The lower pay takes into account the elimination of certain duties for the position, including building inspection. Meanwhile, the job of “senior engineering technician/zoning administrator” is eliminated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.