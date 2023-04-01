No one had to tell new State Rep. Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County that government at the state and federal levels was bigger than a conservative might find comforting.
The Republican legislator — a former Paulding County commissioner — felt this when he campaigned last year for the 82nd House District seat he has held since January. But after his inauguration on Jan. 3 in Columbus to a two-year term in the 134th Ohio General Assembly, this has become even more of a reference point for him.
“You know state government is large and in our lives and in our businesses and things a lot, but when you get there (Columbus) and start working with it and making and breaking it down ... government is too big, it’s in too much of our lives,” he said. “Down here, because of the sheer size of government, government works slowly. It’s just a very large, slow-moving entity, and it is so involved in so many areas ... .”
The experience has given him an appreciation of northwest Ohio’s quality of life and the people.
“You can trust their word even, if we have differences,” he said.
Friendly by nature, Klopfenstein isn’t having any trouble forging new relationships in Columbus, however, particularly with likewise new legislators.
“Our freshmen class of legislators on the Republican side — they’re just an excellent group to work with,” he said. “And because we’re all new, we tend to stick together and have some pretty good discussions.”
Klopfenstein added that he’s “very encouraged” by this and “expects some good things going forward.”
Some veterans are helping him find his way as well. One of them is 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon. They have a built-in basis for cooperation, given the reconfigured Statehouse districts that came into being this year.
When Hoops was a state representative last year, for example, his 81st District then included Putnam County.
But that county is now in the 82nd District which last year had included all of Defiance County. However, residents of Defiance County’s Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington townships have switched to the 81st District this year and are represented by Hoops.
(As things now stand, Klopfenstein’s 82nd district consists of most of Defiance County as well as Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties.)
How frequently does Klopfenstein interact with Hoops?
“Often,” he said, adding “probably every couple days we will talk since we share Defiance County and he was the representative for Putnam County. We still do things together. We both cover some of the same events. He’s been an excellent mentor — a good guy.”
Although he’s very positive about the experience so far, saying he has “thoroughly enjoyed” his first three months, Klopfenstein admits there are negatives.
“Sometimes the politics of it all can drive you nuts, but that’s part of it,” he said. “The politics of the politics — there’s a lot more of it at that level and in some ways it makes things ineffective. That’s probably a frustration. It’s just sometimes politics gets in the way of getting some good things done.”
His long-term prospects for the seat are undeniably good.
Republicans have been elected to the 82nd District or some configuration of the present boundaries for decades. That isn’t likely to change soon, given the overwhelmingly GOP voter base.
Klopfenstein understands what this means for his chances for re-election if he would choose to seek additional terms. He may serve four terms in the seat before term limits would kick in.
“... there’s so much to learn that realistically it’s probably not even good for the district to switch (representatives) every couple years because you can’t learn enough, quick enough to be totally effective,” he said.
Therefore, seeking re-election is a decision that is “probably made before filling the seat,” he noted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.