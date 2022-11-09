Two incumbents — one a Democrat, the other a Republican — won re-election to U.S. congressional seats that represent local voters while a sitting Paulding County commissioner won a promotion to a Statehouse seat.
Kaptur, a Democrat with four decades of election success, won easy re-election to the U.S. 9th District, which beginning in January, will have new boundaries encompassing Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties among others as far east as Sandusky. This also balanced out the Republican to Democratic voters as opposed to the 9th's present boundaries that stretch from Toledo to Cleveland and held a solid majority of Democrat voters.
But the change didn't matter much in the final outcome, in fact Kaptur did what she has done for years on Election Day — win big. Republican J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton — like Kaptur, a Toledo native — did win majorities in five of the district's eight counties, but Kaptur won big in Lucas County and comfortably in Wood and Erie counties.
The tally on Election Night with all but two of the precincts reporting was: 146,132 for Kaptur, 112,364 for Majewski.
She wins another two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in January, returning to the Congress she's had a seat in since the mid 1980s.
Results by county in the 9th District:
• Defiance: Kaptur, 5,212; Majewski, 7,791.
• Fulton: Kaptur, 6,466; Majewski, 9,409.
• Williams: Kaptur, 4,667; Majewski, 7,838.
• Lucas: Kaptur, 83,101; Majewski, 43,126 (311 of 313 precincts were reporting as of 12:35 a.m. Wednesday).
• Erie: Kaptur, 15,009; Majewski, 13,280.
• Ottawa: Kaptur, 8,796; Majewski, 9,255.
• Sandusky: Kaptur, 9,381; Majewski, 11,426.
• Wood: Kaptur, 13,500; Majewski, 10,239.
Elsewhere, Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein had no trouble in winning voter promotion to the Ohio 82nd House District seat in Columbus, representing not only Paulding County, but the southern half of Defiance County, Putnam County and Van Wert County.
Klopfenstein defeated Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert in the Republican-oriented district, winning nearly four of every five votes, or 79.4%.
The final on Tuesday night: Klopfenstein, 33,183; Markward, 8,583.
Klopfenstein, who defeated Ted Penner of Defiance County in August for the GOP nomination, won majorities in every county, especially in Putnam County where he won 85.9% (12,585-2,070).
The other totals by county:
• Defiance: Klopfenstein, 7,468; Markward, 3,252.
• Paulding: Klopfenstein, 5,117; Markward, 1,290.
• Van Wert: Klopfenstein, 8,013; Markward, 1,971.
Klopfenstein will begin a two-year term in the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus in January, and could serve as many as four before the state's term limits law comes into play if he seeks re-election later.
Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance is finishing his third term in the seat, but did not seek a fourth in the 82nd. Rather, he ran unsuccessfully in the 9th District primary in May, finishing second to Majewski.
Also Tuesday, Republican Robert Latta of Bowling Green had an easy time winning another two-year term as the U.S. 5th District congressman, turning back Democrat Craig Swartz of Upper Sandusky by a two-to-one margin. Latta has held the seat since late December 2007, and has won re-election without much of a challenge since then.
Tuesday was no different when Latta took every one of the 12 counties in the district. Like the 9th District, the 5th District also was reconfigured, losing the local counties of Defiance, Fulton and Williams.
Latta's most commanding victory was in Putnam County where he took 88.4% of the vote, and his margin was more than 40 percentage points in all but two of the counties (Lorain and Wood).
The district includes Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Lorain, Mercer, Seneca, Van Wert, Wood and Wyandot.
Two other Statehouse seats that represent the area in Columbus were uncontested.
Rob McColley of Napoleon won a new four-year term as Ohio's 1st District senator, representing local counties, while Jim Hoops of Napoleon was re-elected to a two-year term without opposition to the 81st House District that includes five Defiance County Townships along with Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
