COLUMBUS — First-time state representatives Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland and Angie King of Celina have introduced their first bill as legislators.
The legislation would help mothers of young children be relieved of jury duty responsibilities.
Under current law, there are only a few exemptions for mothers and for jurors that are suffering from a disease or illness. This legislation would create a new exemption for breastfeeding mothers to be excused from jury duty.
“I’m pleased to introduce my first bill, especially something that has come from a young mother who was forced to make the decision between complying with jury duty or taking care of her child,” said Klopfenstein who represents Ohio’s 82nd District, covering Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties, and much of Defiance County. “This early time in development is vital for forming bonds between mother and child and disruption during this time can affect the well-being of both.”
For mothers to apply for the exemption, the legislation would require them to submit a signed affidavit to the court to be excused.
“This is very simple legislation that looks to provide better development for mothers and their children,” King said. “We see a simple issue that may have been overlooked when the original exemptions were created and want to make sure the problem is corrected.”
The legislation has not been assigned to a committee yet.
