A Paulding County local government official took the next step in moving up to a state office with an easy victory in the Republican Party primary Tuesday.
Roy Klopfenstein of rural Haviland defeated Ted Penner of Defiance County for the GOP nomination in Ohio's 82nd House District that represents several area counties. The Election Night total: 4,723 votes for Klopfenstein, 1,959 votes for Penner — 70.7% to 29.3%.
"I'm very thankful to the voters and appreciative," said Klopfenstein. "It's very humbling that they placed their trust and gave me their vote. We look forward to November and finishing the job, and are just thankful."
Said Penner: "I called and congratulated Roy. He ran a great campaign. We ran a good, clean campaign, and I think we at least showed people you can still campaign and still treat people with respect."
Klopfenstein, a Paulding County commissioner at the moment, will face Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert in the Nov. 8 general election. Markward polled 1,144 total votes Tuesday in her unopposed campaign.
The winner will receive a two-year term in the Statehouse in January, representing Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties as well as a large share of Defiance County (minus Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington townships which are in the 81st District).
The campaign was marked by friendliness between the two candidates.
"I have to say I'm thankful for my opponent, Ted Penner," added Klopfenstein, who called him a "perfect gentleman through the whole race."
He said both candidates' goal was to avoid the mud-slinging.
"I couldn't have had a better opponent," Klopfenstein remarked. "We both want what is best for the 82nd District."
In winning the Republican Party faithful's preference, Klopfenstein — a grain farmer — was strongest in his home county. There he won 83.7% of the vote, but not far behind was his support in Putnam County at 78.7% followed by Van Wert County at 72.9%.
Penner won only Defiance County with 57.4% of the vote. He thought he would do better in his home county and also in Van Wert County.
"I was really surprised by the margin in Van Wert County," said Penner, Noble Township's fiscal officer. "I thought we'd be a lot closer there. Putnam County, I really didn't know. I worked Van Wert County pretty hard. I thought I'd win Defiance County better and do a lot better in Van Wert County."
Republican ballots Tuesday also included the names of Rob McColley of Napoleon for Ohio's 1st Senate District seat and Jim Hoops of Napoleon for the 81st House District seat.
Neither was opposed for the GOP nomination nor do Democrats have a candidate to face them in November. Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 to file with the appropriate county board of elections to make the November ballot.
Tuesday's primary had been delayed from May due to a redistricting controversy as the map was only chosen for a temporary period.
The Republican-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission had drawn up several maps that were rejected by the state's supreme court as unfair. With this process delaying some primaries, a federal court stepped in and selected one of the maps, allowing Tuesday's election to proceed.
However, the process is expected to begin again in the future.
In the meantime, Ohio voters will chose their state representatives and some senators on Nov. 8 for terms beginning in January.
Voter turnout Tuesday in the 82nd District was low overall.
Paulding County's was 11.7% followed by Putnam County at 11.5%, Van Wert County at 9.5% and Defiance County at 8.2%.
However, among registered Republican voters in Putnam County, the turnout was 43.7%, according to the county's board of elections.
Paulding County's Republican turnout was 36% and Van Wert County's was 29.7%, according to their board of elections. Defiance County's Republican turnout was not listed on its website.
