PAULDING — Paulding Kiwanis member Doug Fiske introduced Wreaths Across America coordinator Linda McCain at Thursday’s meeting.
McCain talked about Wreaths Across America and their mission. The organization provides wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans in December. McCain helps raise funds to purchase the wreaths, and holds a ceremony to honor veterans.
Last year, the organization serviced three cemeteries and in 2019, plans to service seven.
New this year, Paulding was selected to receive a Wreaths Across America mobile unit. The unit is semi-trailer sized and contains seating and videos about the organization inside. You can expect to see the mobile unit in the Chief parking lot, and at Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival in September.
“I was amazed at the community support,” said McCain.
This year, the wreaths will be placed Dec. 14 at noon at the St. Paul Cemetery. Wreaths are $15 each, or three for $30. All wreaths are fresh and made in Columbia Falls, Maine.
Wreaths can be placed on specific graves of loved ones, or donated to help provide extra wreaths for other veterans. With a goal to sell 500 wreaths in 2019, the organization is on a roll, with more than 200 sold already.
The goal is to be able to service every cemetery in Paulding County if funds allow. To purchase a wreath, call Linda McCain at 419-670-2659.
Corporations and businesses are welcome to donate as well.
